Northern Ireland businesses urged to participate in a rates revaluation exercise to help inform future bills
and live on Freeview channel 276
Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA has urged local businesses to participate in a rates revaluation exercise to help inform future bills.
Reval2026 letters are due to arrive at businesses over the coming weeks, inviting them to submit rental and other market evidence to Land & Property Services (LPS).
The information will contribute to the creation of a new non-domestic valuation list which will be used for the calculation of business rates from April 2026.
Minister Archibald said: “This year local businesses have contributed around £690 million in rates which helps fund vital public services including education, emergency services, leisure facilities, tourism and waste management.
“Reval2026 provides businesses an opportunity to have their say and ensure the accuracy and fairness of their bills in the new valuation list. The overall amount raised through rates will not change directly as a result of Reval2026. A revaluation is about maintaining fairness within the rating system and to do this we need up-to-date information.
“I encourage all business ratepayers to reply to LPS requests for information in relation to Reval2026. Completing the questionnaire is simple and Land & Property Services has experienced valuers available to help any business owner who needs advice.”
The deadline to complete and return the Rent and Lease questionnaire is 30 June 2024. Businesses are encouraged to act now and return the information requested. The easiest way for businesses to submit their information is online and by visiting here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.