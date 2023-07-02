News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland businessman and father of deaf son donates signage to Action Deaf Youth charity to say thanks

The owner of Signscript Ltd in Carrickfergus, Brendan Nugent, became aware of ADY after his son’s diagnosis of deafness in 2020
By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

Belfast-based charity, Action Deaf Youth (ADY) has unveil new signage, kindly produced and donated by local company Signscript Ltd.

The owner of the signage and digital print business, Brendan Nugent, became aware of ADY after his son’s diagnosis of deafness in 2020.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, ADY is an organisation that supports deaf children and their families in Northern Ireland. The charity has made a significant contribution to the family quality of life, enabling them to communicate through signing and giving their son the confidence to grow up with deaf role models.

Located on the Holywood Road, the project also received support from Amari (Mallusk) who donated the sheet materials, whilst the LEDs and power supply are supplied by Trimwel (Dublin) and CP Hire (Belfast) also generously provided access equipment free of charge.

Brendan explained: “I’m so grateful to ADY for all their help in our journey with our son, it only made sense to offer my expertise in return and produce new signage to give them more visibility.

"I was very pleased our amazing partners and suppliers Amari, Trimwel and CP Hire were immediately on board to take part in this genuine cause.”

ADY also have a satellite branch in Craigavon to serve the west of the country. Originally ‘Northern Ireland Deaf Youth Association’, it was renamed in 2013 and provides a range of activities for deaf children from 0 to 18 as well as sign language classes for their families.

In 2016 ADY set up ‘Let’s Play and Grow’ (LPG), a unique service which aims to reduce the inequalities deaf children face in their education when compared to their hearing peers. The advantages of this programme are huge: not only do they benefit children who can develop confidently through tailored play-based activities, they also increase their social skills and confidence in their own identity.

Through this, parents find reassurance and acceptance of their children deafness; they can also avail to sign language classes (BSL accredited qualifications delivered by Deaf Teachers), which in return significantly enhance communication and relationships within the families.

An online post from ADY added: “The finished job! Everyone at ADY is delighted with the new signage and alot of people have said "it looks like a new building!" no matter what sector you're involved in, never underestimate the power of clean and efficient on-site branding! Stand out - Be Noticed - Be Seen! A very special thanks to all the sponsors who made this possible.”

