Northern Ireland businesswomen enjoy vibrant networking event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern Ireland businesswomen recently had the chance to enjoy Coffee and Conversations with like-minded ladies when they attended a vibrant networking event at the Everglades Hotel.
Coffee & Conversations: A Morning of Connecting and Access to Maximise Your Business Potential was organised by Women in Enterprise and the Business Support Team from Derry City and Strabane District Council as part of the Go Succeed NI programme.
The event brought together aspiring and current women entrepreneurs for a morning of networking and business support.
It was aimed at empowering women to achieve their business goals and featured insightful presentations from Brenda Plummer, founder of Perfect Pilates and Jenna Mitchell, founder of Scottie Paws. Both speakers shared their inspiring journeys and the support they received from Go Succeed to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.
Attendees also had the opportunity to engage with the business support team from Derry City and Strabane District Council, learning about the latest programmes and fully funded opportunities available to help them start, grow, and scale their businesses. The event also provided ample time for networking, allowing like-minded individuals to connect and share experiences.
"We are thrilled with the turnout and the level of engagement at this event," said Cathy Moran, co-chair of Women in Enterprise.
"It's inspiring to see so many women eager to learn and grow their businesses. The support from Derry City and Strabane District Council and Go Succeed NI is invaluable in helping these women maximize their potential."
The Coffee and Conversations event is part of a series of initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and providing robust support to local businesses.
For more information about Go Succeed NI visit here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.