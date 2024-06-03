Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coffee & Conversations brought together aspiring and current women entrepreneurs for a morning of networking and business support

Northern Ireland businesswomen recently had the chance to enjoy Coffee and Conversations with like-minded ladies when they attended a vibrant networking event at the Everglades Hotel.

Coffee & Conversations: A Morning of Connecting and Access to Maximise Your Business Potential was organised by Women in Enterprise and the Business Support Team from Derry City and Strabane District Council as part of the Go Succeed NI programme.

Group pictured at the Women in Enterprise Derry City and Strabane District Council's 'Coffee & Conversations: A Morning of Connecting and Access to Maximise Your Business Potential' event at the Everglades Hotel. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

It was aimed at empowering women to achieve their business goals and featured insightful presentations from Brenda Plummer, founder of Perfect Pilates and Jenna Mitchell, founder of Scottie Paws. Both speakers shared their inspiring journeys and the support they received from Go Succeed to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.

Attendees also had the opportunity to engage with the business support team from Derry City and Strabane District Council, learning about the latest programmes and fully funded opportunities available to help them start, grow, and scale their businesses. The event also provided ample time for networking, allowing like-minded individuals to connect and share experiences.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and the level of engagement at this event," said Cathy Moran, co-chair of Women in Enterprise.

Speakers at Tuesday's event were Jenna Mitchell, founder of Scottie Paws and Brenda Plummer, founder of Perfect Pilates

"It's inspiring to see so many women eager to learn and grow their businesses. The support from Derry City and Strabane District Council and Go Succeed NI is invaluable in helping these women maximize their potential."

The Coffee and Conversations event is part of a series of initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and providing robust support to local businesses.