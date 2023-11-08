The 2023 event is to be hosted in Ballymena and see more than 200 local suppliers pitch their products and services to 20 major buyers

Northern Ireland Chamber’s annual Meet the Buyer is on the move, with the 2023 event to be hosted in Ballymena for the first time.

The major procurement showcase will take place on Thursday, November 16 in Tullyglass House Hotel.

Delivered in partnership with Bank of Ireland UK, it will see more than 200 local suppliers pitch their products and services to 20 major buyers with significant procurement needs. They include Bassetts, Harland & Wolff, MJM Marine, NIE Networks, Translink, Belfast City Council and Ulster University, among others.

Speaking ahead of the event, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “We know that shortening supply-chains and finding local solutions to procurement needs is increasingly important to businesses. Security of supply is crucial for firms across all sectors and in many cases, the procurement solution is close at hand.

“This event is about helping buyers and suppliers to make new connections which ultimately, leads to new orders and business growth. Through our unique matching process, NI Chamber will be facilitating more than 300 meetings between buyers and suppliers in Northern Ireland who can meet their specific needs. From experience, we know that this formula works, leading to long-lasting and mutually beneficial customer relationships.”

Niall Devlin, head of Business Banking NI, Bank of Ireland UK, added: “Bank of Ireland UK are delighted to partner with NI Chamber to deliver this year’s Meet the Buyer programme which aligns with our ambition to work as a valued partner with businesses, not only through funding support, but with access to advice, expertise and wider business connections.

“We recognise the critical importance of our local SMEs and the vital role they play in growing our local economy and providing new employment. This event is a great opportunity for us to help businesses, large and small, to connect with each other, create new business opportunities, showcase local talent and innovation, and develop local supply chains. We are delighted to see so many local businesses get involved.”

Supplier registration for Meet the Buyer is now closed. Members and non-members can still register to attend the business networking element of the event. To book a networking place visit northernirelandchamber.com.