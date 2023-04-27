The ‘New Frontiers’ Conference in the Portuguese capital, organised by Chartered Accountants Ulster Society and supported by Danske Bank, is taking place until April 30.

The Conference will consider the prospect of business development between Northern Ireland and the EU and features speakers from companies with experience of setting up operations in Portugal, including Belfast and Derry/ Londonderry based regulatory solutions company FinTrU, which has an office in Porto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speakers at the New Frontiers Conference include Greg Sherwin, Senior Principal of global fashion platform Farfetch; Steven Murtland of FinTrU; Rui Duarte of PwC Portugal; Sharon Farrell of the Ireland Portugal Business Network; Ana Mendes of Turismo de Lisboa; and Geoff Sharpe of Danske Bank.

The Conference will explore the new frontiers for business, the drive for innovation and disruption across all sectors and the elements of leadership required to help businesses to thrive.

Emma Murray, chairperson of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing a sell-out audience of business leaders to Lisbon for what will be a fascinating Conference and an important networking opportunity for our members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll hear about the business links between our countries and how Northern Ireland businesses are reaching out to do business here in Portugal. Lisbon is as proud of its role in the Age of Discovery, with the city being the starting place for dozens of explorers’ voyages around the world. They were people who weren’t afraid to reach out, try something new, look for something bigger and better.

“We want to foster some of that imagination and drive, and to encourage our own businesses at home to explore new frontiers and new opportunities. We also have the prospect to hear first-hand about the current climate for business and investment in the European Union.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Danske Bank and very thankful for their input in shaping this event. Our partnership with Danske Bank stretches back to 2001, covering conferences in cities such as New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Munich, Toronto, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Boston, Amsterdam and Madrid. It’s a partnership which is integral to the success of our Conferences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun McAnee, managing director of Corporate and Business Banking, Danske Bank, added: “Danske Bank has had a long association with Chartered Accountants Ulster Society and it’s an important relationship as we work together to support local businesses with their growth ambitions.

“The New Frontiers conference will provide a valuable opportunity for networking and gaining insights and inspiration that will benefit our customers, in particular those who are already trading with the EU or keen to explore new trade links.”