​Artisan cheesemaker Dart Mountain from Dungiven recently showcased its successful range of products to key buyers attending the world’s biggest food and drink expo this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dart Mountain was among a group of UK food and drink companies, including others from Northern Ireland, such as Loughgall’s C&J Meats, taking part in ANUGA in Cologne with the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) in London.

Dart’s joint owner Kevin Hickey is currently evaluating contacts made and following up leads from the huge show which attracted over 70,000 business visitors from around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owned by Kevin and wife Julie, the cheese maker, Dart Mountain, now one of Northern Ireland’s most innovative and successful producers, launched its first cheese in June 2014, Sperrin Blue.

This blue cheese was followed by Dart Mountain Dusk, which received a bronze medal at the World Cheese Awards. The family company also has an Alpine-style variety, a goat’s cheese and Banagher Bold washed with a local craft ale from Northbound micro-brewery in Londonderry. In addition, it produces relishes and drizzles under Tamnagh Foods.

Committed to the environment, Dart Mountain sources locally to keep food miles down and ensure traceability. It recycles to minimise waste. The firm has been successful in exporting to Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

The portfolio of DBT export services are now being used increasingly by local food companies including Burren Balsamics of Richhill, Co Armagh, a manufacturer of award-winning vinegars, jams and relishes, one of department’s designated trade promotion ambassadors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish Black Butter, producer of a unique sweet/savoury sauce with Armagh Bramley apples, from based in Portrush and Burren Balsamics were also featured in the presentation.

Kevin Hickey of Dart Mountain Cheese in Dungiven was helped to explore exports to Europe by the Department of Business and Trade’s Northern Ireland team. He runs the small business with wife Julie, the cheesemaker

DBT has a key role to play in helping the government achieve an export target of £1 trillion by 2030 through global trade agreements. It is keen to ensure Northern Ireland companies benefit from these trade agreements.

Katie Brown, DBT Agriculture, Food and Drink Sector Lead from Northern Ireland, says companies taking part in the ANUGA mission were introduced to “a number of Germany’s well-known retailers including: Deka, ReWe, Hit​ and for the fine food fanatics, Galeria Foodhall”.

“We are keen to raise the profile of Northern Ireland food and drink exporters globally and will be supported by the Department for Business and Trade international network of over 100 offices,” continues Katie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trade mission and presentation at ANUGA gave companies from across the UK, including Northern Ireland, “a greater insight into the German retail market and the support and opportunities that are available to grow and export around the world.”

Held every other year, ANUGA attracts over 70,000 business visitors, including key buyers, from 169 countries. Opportunities to find out more about DBT’s extensive export services here will be offered to dozens of local companies at a ‘Made in Northern Ireland: Sold to the World’ workshop in Lisburn this Thursday. It’s the latest in a programme organised by DBT, which works alongside Invest NI and Food NI.

The initiative to support local exporters especially in the strategically important food and drink sector enables them to access DBT knowledge and international contacts and benefit from the budget to promote overseas trade.

DBT is also in process of setting up International Trade Advisors (ITAs) to the nations, including Northern Ireland, to provide tailored, one-to-one guidance and support to businesses, helping them expand international sales or start their exporting journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This expansion builds upon existing support provided by the DBT Northern Ireland team. In addition to providing complimentary services to strengthen the support offer already available to local businesses, the new advisors should see a further 300-450 companies here receive help.

Several local food companies have benefited from DBT’s practical support. They include a ‘meet the buyer’ event in London which led to first-time business in Mexico for Burren Balsamics and a deal in Texas for Irish Black Butter.

Exports Minister Lord Malcolm Offord launched an engagement exercise on the structure of ITA support, with SMEs and key stakeholders for DBT across Northern Ireland encouraged to have their views head on how more companies might use this extra support.