AM Consulting Engineers is set to grow its sales in Ireland, GB and the Middle East with a £1.3 million investment, including 18 new jobs at its North Belfast facility

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland civil engineering consultancy, AM Consulting Engineers, is set to grow its sales in Ireland, GB and the Middle East with a £1.3 million investment, including 18 new jobs at its North Belfast facility.

Founded in 2021, AM Consulting Engineers is a multi-disciplinary consultancy specialising in civil, structural, and geotechnical engineering design across the water, transportation, building, and infrastructure sectors in Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the announcement while visiting the company in North City Business Park, Iain Joannides, executive director of regional business at Invest Northern Ireland said: “This £1.3m investment by AM Consulting Engineers will strengthen its capabilities in water consulting engineering and position it to capitalise on growing demand for water infrastructure consultancy in the Middle East.

Civil Engineering consultancy, AM Consulting Engineers, is set to grow its sales in Ireland, GB and the Middle East with a £1.3 million investment, including 18 new jobs at its North Belfast facility. Pictured is Iain Joannides, executive director of regional business, Invest Northern Ireland and Aidan McCarthy, managing director, AM Consulting Engineers

"The investment includes creating 18 new jobs, skills development and marketing activities in the Middle East. It directly supports our new Business Strategy, which prioritises scaling local businesses, driving export-led growth, and reinforcing Northern Ireland’s reputation as a leader in high-value industries.”

Over the last two years, Invest NI has worked closely with AM Consulting Engineers through its Ambition to Grow programme, helping it create nine jobs and expand its international reach.

Iain continued: “With this latest expansion, AM Consulting Engineers is enhancing its foothold in global markets, particularly in the Middle East. The 18 new jobs will create opportunities for people at all career stages, including graduates and experienced engineers, helping to build the highly skilled workforce that is essential for Northern Ireland’s future economic growth. We delighted to be able to support the company in its next phase of growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the 18 new jobs, Invest NI is supporting the company to develop a targeted marketing and promotional campaign to enhance its presence in water sector services in the Middle East.

The company has also recently opened a new office in County Cork and plans to achieve further growth from this additional base.

Aidan McCarthy, managing director of AM Consulting Engineers, added: “We have a diverse portfolio of clients and projects across Northern Ireland, Ireland and Great Britain. This investment will allow us to strengthen these relationships, drive further development, and expand into the Middle East, where demand for highly skilled engineers remains strong.