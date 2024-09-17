Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Omagh's Adman Group has adopted an innovative new ownership model that will ensure employees benefit fully from the future growth of the company

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omagh-based Adman Group, a leading provider of specialist civil engineering services, has adopted an innovative new ownership model that will ensure employees benefit fully from the future growth of the company.

Adman has become one of a growing number of businesses in Northern Ireland to establish an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with Grant Thornton NI and McAleer Jackson Chartered Accountants advising on the structuring of the deal that will help future-proof the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EOT is a trust fund that acquires shares in the company on behalf of employees, who become the beneficiaries of the trust.

Announcing Adman Group’s innovative Employee Ownership Trust deal are Martin Grimes, founder and director at Adman Group, Arnold Jackson, partner at McAleer Jackson Chartered Accountants, Paul Prenter, director, Grant Thornton Northern Ireland and Adrian McCrory, founder and director at Adman Group

Founders Martin Grimes and Adrian McCrory will retain a significant shareholding and remain in place as directors.

Martin, director at Adman Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of what we have built at Adman Group over the last 17 years and future-proofing the business is crucial to our long-term strategy.

“Transitioning to an Employee Ownership Trust is a natural next step for us, as it aligns perfectly with our values and emphasises the importance we place on our employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very much business as usual as we continue to service our customers, with this deal ensuring that those who have contributed to our success will directly benefit from the future growth of the company.”

Founded in 2007 by Ulster University alumni Adrian McCrory and Martin Grimes, Adman Group has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality civil engineering projects to a range of blue-chip clients across the UK and Ireland.

With a dedicated workforce of 130 employees, Adman is recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in the UK.

Adrian McCrory, director at Adman Group, continued: “Establishing the EOT is not just about securing the future of Adman Group, it is about rewarding our employees and recognising the essential role they play in our continued success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working in partnership with Grant Thornton and McAleer Jackson has allowed us to deliver a deal that has met all of our aims, and we are confident that this will bring long-term benefits to all our stakeholders.”

The company’s reputation for integrity and quality of service has been further reinforced by its recent recognition for promoting and achieving excellence and innovation in Health & Safety performance. This commitment was acknowledged at the prestigious Construction Excellence Awards, Safety Groups UK, and the annual All-Ireland Safety Awards.

Paul Prenter, director, Grant Thornton Northern Ireland, explained: “At Grant Thornton, we work closely with our clients to structure innovative deal solutions that generate wide-reaching benefits and meet their business objectives.

“It has been a privilege to advise Adman Group on its transition to this forward-thinking trust model that will serve to assist succession planning and protect the long-term success of the business, while aligning the interests of all stakeholders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adman Group provides both ‘construct only’ and ‘design and construct’ services across a variety of sectors, with recent notable projects including the Civil Engineering contract for the 57.6 MW Moanvane Wind Farm in Co. Offaly, and the design and construction of new train station platforms at Derriaghy, Co. Antrim.

Arnold Jackson, partner at McAleer Jackson Chartered Accountants, added: “Adman’s decision to establish an Employee Ownership Trust is testament to the company’s progressive leadership.