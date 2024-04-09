Top Belfast communications agency MCE acquired by Cavendish. Pictured in Belfast are Paul McErlean, founder of MCE and Carl Daruvalla, CEO of Cavendish

Belfast corporate communications and public affairs agency MCE has announced that it has become part of award-winning communications consultancy Cavendish.

Founded by Paul McErlean in 2006, MCE is a full-service agency with offices in Belfast and Dublin which specialises in corporate affairs, strategic communications and government affairs and counts many of Northern Ireland’s leading brands in a range of sectors amongst its clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McErlean will join Cavendish as managing director for Ireland, with the other MCE Board directors Symon Ross, Ben Mallon, Dawn Hesketh Guilfoyle and Louise De’ath also joining the company in senior roles.

Named PRCA’s Large Consultancy of the Year and ranked PR Week’s top public affairs consultancy for the past two years, Cavendish has more than 100 consultants across its London headquarters and seven regional offices and specialises in government affairs, corporate communications and planning communications.

This significant move solidifies Cavendish’s commitment to providing exceptional services to clients operating in both the UK and EU markets, marking a pivotal step in their expansion. The integration of MCE, which significantly broadens the company’s geographic reach, deepens service offerings, and strengthens its position as a leading player in the UK corporate communications landscape.

Paul McErlean, managing director at MCE, said: “Joining forces with Cavendish marks an exciting new chapter for MCE. I am thrilled about the opportunities this collaboration brings, allowing us to contribute our unique strengths to a wider audience and offering clients enhanced services and resources as well as broadening opportunities for our staff team in joining one of the UK’s leading agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having recently established a base in Dublin, our intention is to grow the Cavendish footprint even further on the island in the months to come while continuing to provide value-added services to our existing clients. I am very grateful to everybody who has contributed to the MCE journey and am really looking forward to building the Cavendish business in Ireland, north and south.

“We look forward to continuing to set high standards in our industry by navigating the evolving communications landscape with innovation and excellence.”

Carl Daruvalla, CEO at Cavendish Consulting, added: “This acquisition reaffirms our dedication to accelerate our evolution into a consultancy ready to service clients in an increasingly global, social, and hybrid world. Our expanded presence enables us to advise on the changing political landscapes in Belfast and Dublin, support growth opportunities in Northern Ireland's thriving economy, and offer comprehensive all-Ireland services to reflect the growth in cross-border infrastructure and investment.