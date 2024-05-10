Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Follow Coffee Company in Portrush and Ballymena is continually investing in the future and the business

Following a year of exceptional accomplishments and milestones, multi-award-winning Follow Coffee Company is celebrating their first birthday at Portrush’s Follow Coast.

The anniversary is accompanied by a significant £200,000 investment in their Ballymena branch, further solidifying their commitment to excellence and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners Lesley and Mark McCaughan have firmly established Follow as a community staple in Ballymena over the past four years, it has become synonymous with quality and excellence.

Recently, Lesley and Mark solidified their commitment to the brand's future by acquiring the building, completing the £200,000 transaction in December 2023. With a total of 22 staff members, they continue to elevate the coffee experience for their loyal customers.

Lesley Said: “We are absolutely delighted to be celebrating multiple milestones today; our first birthday of Follow Coast and four years at Follow Ballymena.

“We made bold decision to invest in the building in Ballymena within five years of opening, so to do this ahead of schedule was a wonderful feeling and one which we are immensely proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our growth has been steady-year-one year and really exceeded our goals well beyond our target; in fact, the last 12 months have been our strongest to-date. We have really enjoyed getting to know our customers and have been rewarded with the most amazing staff. I want to thank the local communities in both Portrush and Ballymena for their support and custom over the past four years and look forward to a bright future in both towns.”

Follow Coffee Company is continually investing in the future and the business and most recently Jackie Robinson, former head chef in Follow Coast Portrush, was promoted to the esteemed position of executive chef across the brand.

Jackie will be working closely with local suppliers and chefs to create exciting new dishes that will undoubtedly delight our customers. His culinary prowess will be showcased in the eagerly anticipated launch of a new menu in Ballymena on June 4.

Jackie explained: “I am absolutely thrilled to be the new executive chef for the Follow brand. Lesley is a true visionary, and she has created a wonderful business. My goal is that anyone who visits Follow enjoys a unique culinary experience, featuring the best quality local produce, using unique flavours that elevate even the simplest of dishes. There’s a huge amount of thought, flavour and passion that goes into each dish and I want to make sure that is experienced by every customer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a year of exceptional accomplishments and milestones, multi-award-winning Follow Coffee Company is celebrating their first birthday at Portrush’s Follow Coast. Pictured are Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, Lesley McCaughan, owner of Follow Coast and Jackie Robinson, executive chef

In addition, owner Lesley’s exceptional leadership has received recognition, earning her the esteemed title of Coffee Shop Manager of the Year at the Institute of Hospitality Northern Ireland Awards in September 2023. This highly coveted accolade serves as a testament to Lesley's steadfast commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences in both branches.