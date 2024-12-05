Newry food-to-go firm Around Noon supplies Henderson Group with 55,000 products a week, with a range of over 40 products on shelves in local stores for shoppers

Spar NI has revealed Northern Ireland’s favourite Christmas sandwiches, with traditional turkey coming out as the top seller, as the new range is launched for 2024.

The Turkey, Sausage & Stuffing Christmas Feast Sandwich has come out on top, with traditional Christmas fillings, it quickly became the go-to holiday indulgence for food lovers across Northern Ireland.

This was closely followed by another Christmas classic, the succulent Turkey, Smoked Bacon & Stuffing Wrap, offering a familiar taste of Christmas with every bite. Taking the third spot is part of the ‘Selection’ range, the Turkey, Stuffing & Cranberry Feast on granary bloomer bread, a premium option with all the trimmings.

The leaderboard has been revealed as Henderson Group launch their new seasonal sandwich range for 2024, welcoming back these festive favourites and introducing two additional products to the line-up.

Shoppers can indulge in the brand-new Hog Roast, Sage & Onion Stuffing & Apple Sauce sub roll, part of the premium ‘Selection’ range, inspired by festive favourites at Christmas markets, which shoppers can now enjoy on the go.

The reimagined Vegetarian Festive Brie and Cranberry Sandwich is making its return after last appearing on shelves in 2022, perfect for those seeking non-meat festive flavours without compromise.

The seasonal range of sandwiches has once again been launched in partnership with local Newry based food-to-go manufacturer, Around Noon, which has been supplying Henderson Group with pre-packed sandwiches, wraps and salads for over eleven years.

The Delish at Christmas range has launched in over 160 Spar, Eurospar and ViVO branded stores across Northern Ireland and will be available until 31st December.

For every Christmas sandwich sold, 10p will be donated to par, Eurospar and and ViVOXTRA NI’s charity partners, Cancer Fund for Children and Marie Curie, ensuring that this Christmas is merry for everyone.

Around Noon supply Henderson Group with 55,000 products a week, with a range of over 40 products on shelves in local stores for shoppers. The range includes standard, deep fill and triple sandwiches, subs & rolls, wraps, pasta salads and premium sandwiches. This product range also includes a ‘Choice’ selection of products which includes a number of vegetarian, vegan and low calorie products.

Julia Galbraith, brand development and marketing manager for the Food To Go category at Henderson Group, said: “After last year’s overwhelming response, we’re excited to be launching our highly anticipated seasonal sandwich range for 2024. We’re thrilled to bring back our shoppers’ favourites, alongside some exciting new additions.

“The popularity of the range last year speaks to the growing demand for comforting, and indulgent holiday food. This year’s range caters to every taste, from traditional Christmas fillings to festive vegetarian delights, and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy this year’s festive lineup, which also give back to par, Eurospar and and ViVOXTRA NI’s charity partners, Marie Curie and Cancer Fund for Children.”

Stuart Kidd, senior account manager at Around Noon, added: “This year’s range introduces more choice and new flavours to lunch on the go, as well as offering Christmas favourites.