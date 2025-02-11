Northern Ireland companies shine in 28th annual Spider Awards shortlist
Northern Ireland businesses are making a strong impression at this year’s Spider Awards, with 11 companies securing spots on the prestigious shortlist for Ireland's longest-running digital awards.
The 28th annual Spider Awards, which celebrate excellence in digital transformation, will take place in March at the Mansion House in Dublin.
Among the standout Northern Ireland contenders, 10 Belfast-based firms and one from Antrim have earned recognition.
Zesty, a digital agency, leads the way with an impressive four nominations, while MXB Agency is close behind with three. Inspiring Belfast has earned two nominations, and other companies like AY Studio, Big+Bold, Sugar Rush, Glaze Digital, Genesis, Squint Creative, and Stride Design have each been shortlisted for one award.
Antrim’s Henderson Foodservice Ltd is also in the running for the Best Brand Award for its Barista Bar, with its campaign titled Coffee As It Should Be: Brewing Community, Loyalty, and Growth.
The Spider Awards have grown significantly in stature since their establishment in 1996, with record-breaking entries this year, reflecting the innovation and creativity in Ireland’s digital landscape. The event will gather approximately 500 industry leaders to celebrate excellence in digital transformation.
The new AI-Powered Marketing Excellence Award has attracted many high-caliber entries, alongside popular categories like Best in Social Media and Best E-Commerce. With major names like Granite and Kooba also leading the way in nominations, this year’s ceremony promises to be an unforgettable celebration of digital excellence.
These Northern Ireland businesses are among the frontrunners in categories recognizing everything from e-commerce to influencer-driven campaigns, and their achievements highlight the growing influence of the digital sector in the region.
The winners will be announced at the prestigious black-tie gala on March 21, 2025.
Northern Ireland finalists:
AI-Powered Marketing Excellence Award – Zesty – Ashgrove Furnishings
Best App Award – AY Studio – AXIS Health App
Best App Award – Sugar Rush – Sugar Rush X Barista Bar
Best Consumer Campaign Award – MXB Agency – Student Fresher’s Event Night at Musgrave MarketPlace Belfast
Best in Storytelling Award – Inspiring Belfast – Inspiring Belfast Campaign
Best in E-Commerce Award – Glaze Digital – BLK BOX | Glaze Digital
Best in Social Media Award – Genesis – Rewards+ App Launch
Best Influencer Led Campaign Award – MXB Agency – Student Fresher's Event Night at Musgrave MarketPlace Belfast
Best Integrated Media Campaign Award – MXB Agency – Good Food, Locally Sourced
Best UX & Customer Experience Award – Zesty – Atlantic Technological University (ATU)
Best Website - Large Company Award – Zesty – The National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF)
Cultural Driver Award – Inspiring Belfast – Inspiring Belfast Campaign
Large Agency of the Year Award – Zesty
Small Agency of the Year Award – Squint Creative
Sustainability Impact Award – Stride Design – Green Guardians with Power NI
Best Brand Award - Barista Bar - Henderson Foodservice Ltd – Coffee As It Should Be: Brewing Community, Loyalty, and Growth
Best Agency – Big+Bold, the first agency to be BCorp certified in NI