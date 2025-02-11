Northern Ireland businesses are making a strong impression at this year’s Spider Awards, with 10 companies securing spots on the prestigious shortlist for Ireland's longest-running digital awards. Pictured is Tracey Carney, managing director of The Spider Awards and Terry Spence, director of B2B Sales, One4all pictured at the launch

Eleven Northern Ireland businesses have earned spots on the prestigious shortlist for the 28th annual Spider Awards, showcasing the region's growing influence in the digital sector

Northern Ireland businesses are making a strong impression at this year’s Spider Awards, with 11 companies securing spots on the prestigious shortlist for Ireland's longest-running digital awards.

The 28th annual Spider Awards, which celebrate excellence in digital transformation, will take place in March at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Among the standout Northern Ireland contenders, 10 Belfast-based firms and one from Antrim have earned recognition.

Zesty, a digital agency, leads the way with an impressive four nominations, while MXB Agency is close behind with three. Inspiring Belfast has earned two nominations, and other companies like AY Studio, Big+Bold, Sugar Rush, Glaze Digital, Genesis, Squint Creative, and Stride Design have each been shortlisted for one award.

Antrim’s Henderson Foodservice Ltd is also in the running for the Best Brand Award for its Barista Bar, with its campaign titled Coffee As It Should Be: Brewing Community, Loyalty, and Growth.

The Spider Awards have grown significantly in stature since their establishment in 1996, with record-breaking entries this year, reflecting the innovation and creativity in Ireland’s digital landscape. The event will gather approximately 500 industry leaders to celebrate excellence in digital transformation.

​

​

The new AI-Powered Marketing Excellence Award has attracted many high-caliber entries, alongside popular categories like Best in Social Media and Best E-Commerce. With major names like Granite and Kooba also leading the way in nominations, this year’s ceremony promises to be an unforgettable celebration of digital excellence.

These Northern Ireland businesses are among the frontrunners in categories recognizing everything from e-commerce to influencer-driven campaigns, and their achievements highlight the growing influence of the digital sector in the region.

The winners will be announced at the prestigious black-tie gala on March 21, 2025.

​

Northern Ireland finalists:

AI-Powered Marketing Excellence Award – Zesty – Ashgrove Furnishings

Best App Award – AY Studio – AXIS Health App

Best App Award – Sugar Rush – Sugar Rush X Barista Bar

Best Consumer Campaign Award – MXB Agency – Student Fresher’s Event Night at Musgrave MarketPlace Belfast

Best in Storytelling Award – Inspiring Belfast – Inspiring Belfast Campaign

Best in E-Commerce Award – Glaze Digital – BLK BOX | Glaze Digital

Best in Social Media Award – Genesis – Rewards+ App Launch

Best Influencer Led Campaign Award – MXB Agency – Student Fresher's Event Night at Musgrave MarketPlace Belfast

Best Integrated Media Campaign Award – MXB Agency – Good Food, Locally Sourced

Best UX & Customer Experience Award – Zesty – Atlantic Technological University (ATU)

Best Website - Large Company Award – Zesty – The National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF)

Cultural Driver Award – Inspiring Belfast – Inspiring Belfast Campaign

Large Agency of the Year Award – Zesty

Small Agency of the Year Award – Squint Creative

Sustainability Impact Award – Stride Design – Green Guardians with Power NI

Best Brand Award - Barista Bar - Henderson Foodservice Ltd – Coffee As It Should Be: Brewing Community, Loyalty, and Growth