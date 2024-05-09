Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graham named as the preferred bidder as iconic home of cricket is set to undergo a transformative redevelopment project encompassing the Tavern and Allen Stands

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been awarded the contract for a £60million Lord’s Cricket Ground project.

The iconic home of cricket is set to undergo a transformative redevelopment project encompassing the Tavern and Allen Stands.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has named the County Down firm as the preferred bidder to undertake the project, which aims to enhance spectator experience, increase capacity, and modernise facilities while preserving the rich heritage of the Ground.

Aligned with MCC's vision, the project encompasses several key objectives. These include increasing spectator capacity to reinforce Lord’s status as Britain’s premier cricket venue, maximising year-round revenue from the stands, and elevating architectural standards. Additionally, the project seeks to positively impact the St John’s Wood streetscape.

Throughout the redevelopment, Lord’s Cricket Ground will remain fully operational, ensuring minimal disruption and continued spectator access during the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The project involves extensive repurposing of the Tavern Stand while retaining its iconic features, alongside the demolition and modern reconstruction of the Allen Stand to integrate fully accessible, contemporary Members’ and public spectator amenities.

Among the enhancements, the project will add at least 1,100 additional seats, improving the viewing experience for spectators. Furthermore, it will include the construction of a new pitch-facing hospitality restaurant and suites, offering premium amenities such as food and beverage services, to deliver an enhanced matchday experience for visitors.

Robert Ebdon, MCC estates director, said: “The redevelopment of the Tavern and Allen stands will complete our stand development programme, in which we have modernised facilities at Lord’s to continue to ensure the Ground remains a world-class venue for cricket. The stands will also strengthen the Club’s already-impressive sustainability credentials, and we are looking forward to the construction phase and working closely with Graham.”

Rob Joyce, development director at Graham, Hillsborough-headquartered, explained: "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative project at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Our partnership with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will deliver world-class sporting infrastructure while preserving the rich heritage of this historic venue. Together, we aim to enhance the Members’ and public spectator experience, expand capacity, and usher in a new era at the iconic home of cricket. This project represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to shaping vibrant, sustainable communities through exceptional construction projects."