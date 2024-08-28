Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has completed construction at Audley Scarcroft Park, a luxurious new £46m retirement village in West Yorkshire.

The project is a significant addition to Audley Group's portfolio of luxury retirement communities in the UK.

Located within the scenic ‘Golden Triangle’ formed by Ilkley, Harrogate and York, the development covers 110 acres and includes 22 cottages and 106 two-bedroom apartments, surrounded by picturesque landscapes and designed with both style and comfort in mind.

One of the central features of the village is the beautifully restored Grade II listed Scarcroft Lodge, originally built in 1830. This iconic building now serves as the heart of the community, housing the Audley Club. Residents and the local community can enjoy a range of amenities, including a restaurant, a health spa with a hydrotherapy pool, a gym, and a wellness studio. These facilities offer an integrated lifestyle, combining independence with access to leisure and care services.

Audley Scarcroft Park also offers care services through Audley Care, a care quality commission-registered provider. This ensures that residents have access to personalised care and support, enhancing their quality of life and providing peace of mind.

Throughout the construction process, Graham based in Co Down, has maintained a focus on quality and attention to detail, ensuring that every aspect of the development meets the high standards expected by both Audley Group and future owners. The village's design reflects the character and charm of its surroundings while providing modern, comfortable living spaces.

Alan Renshall, development project manager at Audley Group, said: “We expect the highest standards from our partners and so it’s important that we can trust them to achieve this. Working with Graham we get exactly that, and I am delighted with the completed village.”

Stephen Van den Hoek, regional director at Graham, explained: “Working with Audley Group, a leader in luxury retirement living, has been a rewarding experience, and we are delighted to have contributed to creating such a vibrant and welcoming community in West Yorkshire.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every detail reflects the quality and excellence that Audley Group is known for. The completed development will enhance residents' wellbeing and independence by providing a supportive and luxurious environment tailored to their needs.”

The completion of Audley Scarcroft Park represents the third successful collaboration between Graham and Audley Group, which include Audley Wycliffe Park and Audley Fairmile.

