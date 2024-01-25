Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

County Down-headquartered Graham has announced the successful completion of the £50million Pall Mall Press project, a new 22-storey residential tower in Liverpool.

The development, led by Ridgeback Group and designed by Falconer Chester Hall, signifies a transformative addition to Liverpool's skyline, delivering 336 apartments for the build-to-rent (BTR) sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanning 282,617 sq ft, Pall Mall Press is a striking 22-storey tower with a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. The design, characterised by a concrete frame and brick façade with punch windows, seamlessly integrates into the existing urban environment.

The development boasts sustainable elements, including green roofs for rainwater recycling, solar panels, and well-lit interiors to minimise reliance on electric lighting. In addition to addressing the demand for local housing, the development also features retail space and a private garden terrace for residents.

Appointed in April 2021, Peter Reavey, regional director of Graham, praised the efficiency of the work stating ‘it’s a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire team’.

He explained: "Graham is delighted to have successfully completed the Pall Mall Press project for our client, Ridgeback Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The project is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire team. This prestigious development not only enhances Liverpool's skyline but also provides modern and sustainable living spaces within a thriving new community.

Hillsborough-headquartered Graham completes £50million Pall Mall Press project, a new 22-storey residential tower in Liverpool. Credit Matthew Nichol Photography

"It has further expanded the BTR offering that we have provided in Liverpool City.”

Seamus Keane, development director at Ridgeback, added: “We are delighted with the progress Graham and the wider team have achieved in reaching this milestone.

"It is a testament to all the hard work by the project team in delivering 336 new homes for our residents, as part of the vibrant community of Liverpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is managed by Ridgeback’s in-house operating platform, ila.

Hillsborough-headquartered Graham completes £50million Pall Mall Press project, a new 22-storey residential tower in Liverpool. The development boasts sustainable elements, including green roofs for rainwater recycling, solar panels, and well-lit interiors to minimise reliance on electric lighting. In addition to addressing the demand for local housing, the development also features retail space and a private garden terrace for residents. Credit Matthew Nichol Photography

A truly national business, with an annual turnover of over £1bn, Graham operates from a network of 23 regional offices, including Belfast and Hillsborough, throughout the UK and Ireland and employs over 2,200 staff.