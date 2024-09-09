Northern Ireland construction firm director appointed as chair of ICE Northern Ireland
The Institution of Civil Engineers Northern Ireland (ICE NI) has appointed Graham innovation director Emer Murnaghan OBE as chair for 2024-2025.
Emer's appointment was confirmed at the recent CE NI Annual General Meeting at the MAC, Belfast, following her in-person chair's address and supper.
Speaking about her appointment Emer, said: "I am committed to leading the institution in its mission to advance civil engineering in the region and promote sustainable infrastructure.
"Together with our members, we will continue to address the challenges facing our built environment and work towards a more sustainable future, Delivering Better Together!”
Leo Martin, Graham managing director Civil Engineering, added: “Emer brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having served in various leadership positions within the ICE NI.
"Her passion for civil engineering and her dedication to the profession will undoubtedly be invaluable in guiding the institution in the coming year.”
The ICE NI is a leading professional body dedicated to advancing civil engineering in the region.
For over 150 years, ICE NI has been at the forefront of shaping the built environment, promoting sustainable infrastructure, and fostering innovation. Through its network of members, events, and initiatives, ICE NI plays a vital role in addressing the region's engineering challenges and ensuring a sustainable future.
