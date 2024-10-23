Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers Construction has been awarded the design and build contract by West Midlands Police, with work due to start on site in March 2025

Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers Construction has been appointed on a £9million project to refurbish Wolverhampton Police Station.

The project has been procured through the Pagabo Refit and Refurbishment Framework, with the contract including a wide-ranging programme of upgrades, improvements and refurbishments to be implemented via a phased programme.

MD of Henry Brothers Construction Ian Taylor, said: “We are very pleased to have been appointed to refurbish Wolverhampton Police Station.

“This project will deliver brighter, modern and more efficient facilities for police officers working in Wolverhampton, along with improved security systems and updated heating and cooling features.

“West Midlands Police had reviewed the options of demolition and new build versus repurpose, and it was felt the repurpose route was, and is, a better use of the investment, managing their impact on environment and life cycle carbon reporting. This scheme has been designed to future proof the station for another 15 to 20 years.

“We have delivered a number of successful projects through Pagabo frameworks previously, and we are looking forward to starting on site with the project at Wolverhampton Police Station in due course.”

The scope of work includes new doors, replacement windows, emergency lighting, new LED lighting control systems, the installation of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heating and cooling and local mechanical heat recovery ventilation to all office spaces, including meeting and briefing rooms, and redesigned and refurbished or replaced hot and cold-water provision.

It also includes new kitchenettes, showers and toilets, the upgrading of the building’s tannoy system, CCTV upgrades, the installation of photovoltaic panels and redecoration throughout.

During the work, which will be completed on a phased basis to allow continual use of parts of the building, the custody suite and public counter will remain open as far as possible. The project is expected to take a year to finish, with completion due in March 2026.

Henry Brothers Construction was appointed in 2023 to the Pagabo Refit and Refurbishment Framework, which is managed and delivered on behalf of contracting authority the Red Kite Learning Trust.

Emma Hesbrook, head of delivery for Midlands and Wales at Pagabo, explained: “Retrofit and refurbishment projects are so important for public sector buildings, such as police stations, to extend their lifecycle while also maximising the use of public funds by streamlining the use of energy and, in turn, their cost to run.

“To be a success, it’s important to appoint contractors with the specialist experience required to implement the necessary moderations, and this will be unique to each project. That’s where effective procurement processes come in, connecting public sector organisations with the expertise to deliver what they need – just like this case for West Midlands Police.”

Wolverhampton Police Station, which was opened by Princess Diana in 1992, and is based in Bilston Street, features a basement with access from a secure yard and three upper floors.

Other members of the design team working alongside Henry Brothers on the refurbishment project, and selected in conjunction with West Midlands Police, include Birmingham-based Associated Architects and mechanical and electrical engineer Hoare Lea.

Henry Brothers Construction is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit out.