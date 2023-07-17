Northern Ireland contractor Henry Brothers Construction has broken ground on a £22.5 million scheme at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire.

The Magherafelt company is delivering new facilities at the Ministry of Defence site for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron – the only British Army unit permanently assigned to NATO.

The infrastructure is being delivered to enable the squadron, which contributes to the NATO Response Force, to move from Dorset to its new home at Beacon Barracks.

As a Deployable Communication Module, its role is to install and control strategic communication and information systems supporting a deployed NATO headquarters.

Henry Brothers is building a new two-storey facility for the Squadron within a secure compound at Beacon Barracks which includes offices, conference rooms, a reception area, workshops, garaging, storage rooms, welfare facilities and M&E plant rooms. It will feature solar panels on the roof.

The company is also delivering a single-storey satellite communications building as part of the development.

Personnel at the ground-breaking event included representatives from NATO, 280 Signal Squadron, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and contractor Henry Brothers Construction.

Delighted to be starting their first contract at Beacon Barracks ‘in a long line of developments’ while playing an ‘important role in NATO’, Construction director at Henry Brothers Construction Justin Hicklin, said: “We are excited to be starting work on this new facility at Beacon Barracks for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron, who play an important role in NATO.

“Henry Brothers has worked in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) on numerous projects over many years, helping to deliver a wide range of infrastructure improvements. This is our first contract at Beacon Barracks, but the latest in a long line of developments that we have successfully completed for our armed forces.”

The project, which is scheduled to be DREAM Excellent, is being delivered by Henry Brothers for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) via the Crown Commercial Service Framework. Work has already started and is due to be completed in early 2025.

Other members of the team include Glasgow building consultant Pick Everard and Belfast engineering consultant Mott MacDonald.

Pictured are John Sowter, Justin Hicklin and Stuart Rowles from leading contractor Henry Brothers pictured at a ground-breaking event for a £22.5m scheme at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire with representatives from NATO, 280 Signal Squadron and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) (Chris Terry photography)

Henry Brothers Construction is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit out.

In partnership with its valued clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.

The award-winning firm recently visited The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to speak at its 'Serious About Safety' conference at Welbeck College Loughborough, where SHEQ director, David Wallace, delivered a presentation on occupational health and wellbeing.

Mr Wallace added: “We know that our people are the key to our success and encouraging positive health and wellbeing is a top priority for us.”

Contractor Henry Brothers Construction has broken ground on a £22.5m scheme at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire. The company is delivering new facilities at the Ministry of Defence site for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron – the only British Army unit permanently assigned to NATO. Pictured are Major Rich Wall, 280 Signal Squadron, Matt Galas, NATO and Barry Ray the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) (Chris Terry photography)

The firm also recently joined with the world-famous RAF Red Arrows to celebrate the opening of a new £3.6m Dye Bay facility at RAF Waddington.