Northern Ireland construction firm partners UK’s largest affordable housing provider to build over 400 homes in England
London firm Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, has appointed Northern Ireland construction company Graham to deliver the first phase of its Dyecoats development in Leeds.
This transformative, mixed-use project will provide over 400 homes, more than 50% of which will be affordable. The appointment follows Latimer’s approval of its Building Safety Regulator Stage 2 sign off, marking a key milestone in the scheme.
This appointment underscores Latimer’s commitment to expanding its footprint across the West Yorkshire region by delivering modern, high-quality, and sustainable homes while setting new benchmarks for affordable housing.
Graham will deliver the first three buildings of the Dyecoats development on Kirkstall Road, a major regeneration project transforming a 13-acre brownfield site along the River Aire.
Phase 1 of the project will include new residential buildings providing 434 mixed-tenure homes, with 100 homes for affordable rent, 138 for shared ownership, and 196 for private sale. It will include a vibrant food hall, new high quality public realm with access to the River Aire and a new north south connection across the river. Ultimately, the wider scheme will deliver up to 1,799 homes.
Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion Housing Group, the country’s largest affordable housing provider, said: “Successfully securing Building Safety Regulator approval combined with the appointment of Graham, are significant milestones for Latimer as we continue to build momentum across our affordable housing programme in the north of England.
"Our flagship Dyecoats development in Leeds highlights our continued commitment to delivering sustainable communities and contributing to tackling the national housing crisis. We look forward to partnering with Graham to ensure our vision of a high-quality, sustainable development becomes a reality.”
Jonathan Hall, managing director at Graham, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Latimer on the landmark Dyecoats scheme, reflecting our shared commitment to creating homes and neighbourhoods that prioritise sustainability and community.
"This appointment also celebrates Dyecoats being one of the first new build developments to receive Building Safety Act Gateway 2 approval, showcasing our deep understanding of the gateway process to deliver the highest standards of safety and quality in construction. This project will play a pivotal role in regenerating the area, and we look forward to bringing Latimer’s vision to life.”