Northern Ireland construction firm, Hagan Homes has started construction on Water’s Edge, a new £7.5million development in Co Antrim.

The 18-home project, across two apartment buildings, overlooks Belfast Lough and the North Down coast.

Water’s Edge has already generated 45 jobs, injecting vitality into the local community during the construction phase. Completion is expected in just over two years.

Hagan Homes, which has had a prominent presence in Northern Ireland's residential property sector for 35 years, anticipates a swift demand for the apartments. Water’s Edge, situated at Shore Road, Greenisland, boasts what Hagan Homes describes as a “unique living experience”.

High on efficient living, they are designed by architect Des Ewing with Hunter Campbell as the estate agent.

Jim Burke, director of sales and acquisitions, Hagan Homes, said: "Water’s Edge is not just a development; it's a blend of modern living in a remarkably hard-to-find positioning looking over Belfast Lough. The sea views are unparalleled, and the commitment to energy-efficient living adds another layer of appeal. We're excited to bring this unique opportunity to prospective homeowners and expect a lot of demand.”

New Hagan Homes £7.5million scheme brings 18 premium new homes to the market offering unparalleled views of Belfast Lough. Pictured are Jim Burke, director of sales and acquisitions, Hagan Homes and Stephen Falloon, site foreman, GForce Contracts Ltd

Water’s Edge is the second new development Hagan Homes has brought to the market in recent months. In December it launched Shimna Mile, in Newcastle, Co Down. This £4.75 million project, comprising 27 homes, is set to redefine modern living in this beautiful coastal community.