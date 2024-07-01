Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Co Down headquartered firm Graham reveals ‘strong performance’ as revenue increases by 2.8% to £1.125bn

The headline figure from recently published accounts, year ending March 31, is a 2.8% increase on the group’s 2023 results (£1.04bn).

The leading national contractor and developer also recorded profit before tax of £14.8m and maintained its robust balance sheet position with cash at bank and in hand of £151m.

This “strong performance” in the face of well documented inflationary pressures and significant economic and geopolitical headwinds followed the successful delivery of major projects in each of its core market sectors – building, civil engineering, interior fit-out, facilities management and development management.

Across the wider industry, higher borrowing costs and the evolving regulatory and legislative environments have led to a slow down in planned start dates for major construction projects while impacting upon contractor profitability. To offset many of these challenges, Graham focused on a sustainable growth model built on the platform of strategic supply chain management and selective work winning.

This approach has resulted in a record pipeline of secured work in excess of £2bn

​Andrew Bill, Graham group chief executive officer, said: “The latest published accounts for the group are pleasing and underline the strong performance of each our divisions within our core market sectors. We prioritise robust governance and commercial management which are the backbone of our sustainable growth model.

"Significantly, the continued success of the group has been achieved despite global economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures. The market has been challenging but our consistent focus on quality delivery and commitment to securing repeat business through the development of collaborative client relationships have allowed us to grow sustainably over the past year.

Revenue increases as Northern Ireland construction firm Graham surpasses £1billion landmark for second consecutive year. Pictured is Andrew Bill, Graham group chief executive officer

"Looking forward, we have developed a significant pipeline of opportunity to allow us to positively approach the next 12 months, and beyond, with energy and optimism.”

The scale, scope and variety of Graham’s national portfolio have been central to its continued strong financial performance. Projects such as Candleriggs, a 346 unit Build to Rent development in Glasgow (£81.5m), improvement works to the M25 Junction 28 in Essex (£154m), the interior fit-out of BT’s new 76,000 sq. ft. offices in Dundee and the restoration of the historic Cathays Grade II Listed Library for Cardiff Council underline the breadth of its expertise.