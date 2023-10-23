Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland construction and civil engineering company Graham has been appointed by the City of Lincoln Council in England to design and deliver crucial elements of the Western Growth Corridor development.

The Western Growth Corridor project in Lincoln is set to transform the city and bring new opportunities for housing and economic growth.

The work elements include the design and construction of a new vehicular/cycle/pedestrian bridge over the railway and a pedestrian bridge enhancing safety and connectivity between the site and the existing communities.

The Pagabo Civils & Infrastructure Framework has been used to procure and appoint Graham for this design and construct project. The framework ensures that competent and experienced contractors are appointed for major infrastructure projects.

Headquartered in County Down, Graham’s extensive experience in delivering similar projects, particularly in the railway sector and knowledge of working alongside Network Rail, played a significant role in its selection.

The firm's involvement in the Western Growth Corridor project will see its civil engineering team oversee the design and construction of key access routes and bridges.

Graham contracts director Alastair Lewis said: “We’re thrilled to be appointed as the lead contractor for key elements of the Western Growth Corridor project, which highlights our expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional infrastructure projects.

“The Western Growth Corridor project is a challenging scheme involving tackling access restrictions, utilities, drainage, and traffic management, among other complexities. Graham’s objective is to value engineer the access road and bridge over the railway, seeking creative design and construction solutions that deliver cost and carbon savings while ensuring the long-term success of the strategic masterplan for the site.

“Our team has demonstrated its ability to overcome the unique challenges of projects such as this through our extensive experience and innovative approach. Collaboration between Graham , the City of Lincoln Council, and other stakeholders will be crucial in ensuring the successful delivery of this ambitious project.”

In August 2022, the city council, in partnership with Member of Parliament for Lincoln, Karl McCartney, submitted its bid for £20 million to create a road bridge and adjacent foot bridge linking the city’s Western Growth Corridor development to Tritton Road. The government’s Levelling Up Round Two programme will see the bridge completed by March 2025, with work anticipated to start at the beginning of 2024.

The project aims to establish a major access route into the Western Growth Corridor site, enabling the delivery of up to 3,200 new homes as part of a Sustainable Urban Extension to Lincoln.

Subject to design and budget approvals, construction will commence in 2024, with the first phase of homes expected to be delivered thereafter, pending detailed planning approval.

Discussing the project, Cllr Naomi Tweddle, portfolio holder for inclusive economic growth at the City of Lincoln Council, continued: “Western Growth Corridor is a key priority within the City of Lincoln Council's overall vision for the city, and we're thrilled to be working with GRAHAM to connect the site to the wider city. Creating routes that are also accessible for both pedestrians and cyclists for the Sustainable Urban Extension is an absolute priority for the development, so we’re thrilled to be able to work on achieving this goal.”