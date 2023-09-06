Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Magherafelt-headquartered contractor, Henry Brothers has been appointed to deliver a new £13.3m business hub in Leicester city centre.

The scheme involves renovating a cluster of heritage buildings in King Street to create a modern home for creative businesses in support of around 250 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five separate but interconnected buildings at Pilot House will be transformed into 60,000 sq ft of high quality accommodation, including a central, glass-fronted communal courtyard and atrium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester City Council awarded the construction contract to Henry Brothers, and work has now just started on site.

Managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, Ian Taylor, said: “We are very excited to have been appointed to this renovation project which will breathe new life into the historic Pilot House and help to boost Leicester’s economy and growth.

“It’s a superb development which includes the retention of existing industrial features, including parquet flooring and exposed brick and beams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Henry Brothers has significant experience of working on heritage and renovation projects and we are very pleased to have now started on site with our team and alongside our partners who are working on this key development.”