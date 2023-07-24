Magherafelt contractor Henry Brothers Construction has delivered a £12million refurbishment scheme for The University of Manchester.

The project involved the complete refurbishment of floors four and five of the chemistry building, along with work to the level eight plantroom, roof and external ductwork and services.

It included reorganising the layout of the two floors to create flexible lab space to feature new fume cupboards and fixed benching, dedicated write-up spaces with glazed screens for visibility throughout the lab, modern offices, and attractive break-out areas.

One of the key features of the project was the external ventilation ducts running up the side of the building which feed into floors four and five (and the other floors in future refurbishment phases).

These ducts were connected to the existing fans in the 1960s-built, seven-storey building, which houses one of the largest chemistry departments in the UK.

Managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, Ian Taylor, said: “We were delighted to have been appointed on our first contract at The University of Manchester, which represented an expansion for Henry Brothers into the north west.

“The result of this refurbishment scheme on floors four and five of the chemistry building, along with work to the level eight plantroom and services, is first class.

“Researchers will now be working in and enjoying modern laboratories, offices, and break-out areas. These upgraded new facilities give researchers access to some of the most up-to-date amenities, helping the University to retain its position as one of the best places to study chemistry.”

The project was the latest in a number of schemes that Henry Brothers has delivered at UK universities and followed a £30m refurbishment scheme at the W and S Buildings at Loughborough University.

Procured through the Crown Commercial Services Framework, The University of Manchester contract marked Henry Brothers’ expansion into the North West last year following sustained growth across the Midlands.

The design team for the refurb included Gardiner and Theobold as NEC project manager, RLB as quantity surveyor, Halliday Meecham Architects, structural engineers Curtins and EDPI for M&E services, with sub-contractors William Bailey and Electract providing mechanical and electrical services for Henry Brothers.