Investors in People has confirmed that Northern Ireland’s John Graham Construction, a privately-owned construction and civil engineering company, continues to meet the ‘We invest in people’ platinum accreditation.

Platinum is the highest level of accreditation possible to achieve on the We invest in people accreditation framework.

It means policies and practices around supporting people are embedded in every corner of Graham and in a platinum company, everyone – from the CEO to an apprentice – knows they have a part to play in the company doing well and are always looking for ways to improve.

A national business, Graham, based in Hillsborough, operates across a network of regional offices throughout the UK and Ireland. The foundation of this success is its exemplar people development strategy, framed within a culture of fairness, inclusion and respect.

As a responsible, sustainable contractor, the company has aligned its CSR strategy to the UN sustainable development goals to help achieve its ambitious social value and environmental targets.

Paul Devoy, chief executive officer of Investors in People, said: “We would like to congratulate Graham. Platinum accreditation on We invest in people is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places Graham in fine company within a small cohort of organisations that really understand the value of people and excel in people practices.”

Commenting on the award, Michael Smyth, HR director, Graham, added: “People are the ‘beating heart’ of our organisation. This accreditation success is testament to not only their professional excellence, enthusiasm and dedication but to their constructive feedback, that helps us shape a continuously improving and practical People strategy.

“Graham and IIP share a common philosophy, believing that the success of any organisation begins and ends with people. If we make work better for everyone, we make work better for every organisation. And if we do that… we make society stronger, healthier and happier.”