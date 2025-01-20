Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craft beer lovers in New York, Boston and Philadelphia will soon be able to enjoy

award-winning brews from McCrackens Brewery and Distillery in Portadown, Co

Armagh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The enterprise, owned and run by Ryan McCracken, has signed a deal with a

leading US importer for some of its most successful brews for sale there.

Commenting on the latest market breakthrough, Ryan, the master brewer, who

initially began brewing beer at home as a hobby, says: “This landmark expansion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan McCracken extends success of his McCrackens Brewery and Distillery in Portadown to US marketplace

reflects years of growth for the brewery and is a significant step forward in our

mission to bring premium Irish craft beer and spirits from our handcrafted portfolio to

international markets.

“We’ve spent over a year working to finalise this partnership with the importer, a

respected specialist in shipping premium Irish products to the States now branching

out into the alcohol market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, McCrackens will be among the first brands to spearhead this new

venture, showcasing the best of Northern Ireland’s brewing and distilling heritage to

the huge American marketplace.

“It represents a monumental achievement for our small business. Customers have

frequently asked when they’ll be able to find our products across the Atlantic, and

now we can finally say it’s happening,” adds Ryan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brewery’s beers and stout are already widely available across Northern Ireland,

from local outlets to selected Tesco NI stores, where the core range of IPA, Premium

Pilsner, and Black Irish Stout has become a staple for craft beer enthusiasts.

Customers further afield can also find the company’s brews products on Amazon

Prime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move into the US market will introduce McCrackens to a new audience of beer

lovers eager to explore authentic Irish craft brews. Initial distribution will focus on

New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, three cities with strong ties to Irish culture.

Plans are in place to expand to additional states as soon as practicable, reflecting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the brand’s ambition to establish a lasting presence across the Atlantic.

“This is more than a business expansion,” Ryan continued. “It’s about sharing a

piece of Northern Ireland with the world. Through our beers and spirits, we’re telling

the story of our rich and colourful heritage, our craftsmanship, the locally sourced

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ingredients and the passion that goes into every bottle that we produce.”

Founded by Ryan in September 2018, the brewery draws inspiration from Ireland’s

rich history and storytelling tradition. Flagship products include an India Pale Ale

(IPA), Premium Pilsner, and Black Irish Stout, all of which have gained a loyal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

following. Major industry awards have been gained for exceptional quality and

distinctive flavours.

Ryan has invested heavily in the plant in terms of new equipment for brewing,

distilling and on marketing the extensive range of handcrafted brews and the new

premium gin.

The brewery’s labels, according to Ryan, tell a story of Irish heritage, with the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCrackens IPA label paying homage to Dunluce Castle on the rugged Co Antrim

coast.

“Each brew combines traditional craftsmanship with innovative techniques, reflecting

a deep commitment to excellence in products and all aspects of the business.”.

In 2024, the addition of a distillery also marked an exciting new chapter for the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

entrepreneurial business in the shape of a distilling operation. McCrackens has

already released a Premium Irish gin made from the beer they produce and is

developing a range of premium spirits to complement its offerings, cementing its

reputation as a leader in Northern Ireland’s craft beverage industry. The new gin,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

features locally harvested botanicals and continues the established McCracken

corporate identity.

“We’ve been expanding steadily over the years, and the launch of our distillery

allows us to bring a wider variety of premium products to customers. This is a natural

evolution for us, combining our brewing expertise with a passion for distilling,” he

explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research suggests that the US craft beer market is currently worth around £20

billion, and consumers are switching from spirits and wine to beer as they curb their

spending in the face of price rises and inflationary pressures on domestic budgets.

Ryan, originally an IT manager, set up the brewery on the back of the outstanding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

popularity of his home brews with family and friends. Wife Nicola had given him a

home brew kit as a Christmas present. The gift started Ryan, who had been

interested in craft beers for some time, on the journey into commercial brewing of a

range of ales and beers.

“I enjoyed beer and caught the home brewing bug,” he remembers. “I kept adding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

equipment and experimenting with different beers which family and friends enjoyed.

In September 2018, I then launched the McCracken brand and began marketing my

brews in Portadown, then in other parts of Northern Ireland and Great Britain. I

expanded thee brewery and then moved into distilling a premium gin. I have plans to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

develop more beers and spirits in the future. It’s been an exciting journey that still

has further to go,” adds Ryan.

Images

Ryan: Ryan McCracken extends success of his McCrackens Brewery and Distillery in