Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However despite Dale Farm profits increasing for third year the annual turnover witnessed a £97m drop due to ‘volatility’ in the dairy market

Belfast dairy cooperative Dale Farm has recorded strong results for the financial year ending March 2024.

Net profit before tax is up at £29.8m (previous year £26.8m), an increase of 11%, while the cooperative’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) have also increased, rising to £44.9m (previous year £43m). With group turnover of £631.4m for the past financial year, Dale Farm has improved its turnover to profit ratio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the annual turnover saw a drop compared to £728m last year – revealing a £97millon decrease.

Dairy cooperative Dale Farm has recorded strong results for the financial year ending March 2024. Pictued is John Morgan, group chief financial officer, Nick Whelan, group Chief executive and Fred Allen, chair, Dale Farm

In May 2024 Dale Farm announced a major investment of £70m in its cheddar processing facility at Dunmanbridge, Co. Tyrone, one of the largest investments of its kind by a Northern Ireland agri-food company.

The results mark the third successive year of increased profits for the farmer-owned dairy cooperative, something Group chief executive Nick Whelan puts down to strategic decision making, the collective efforts of the 1,200 people employed by Dale Farm, and the farmers who supply the business with high quality milk.

Nick said: “Every decision we take as a cooperative is about ensuring the profitability and sustainability of our members’ farm businesses. Through strategic investment we are delivering growth while paying a competitive milk price to the 1,300 farmers who own the business and supply us with healthy, nutritious, quality milk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dairy cooperative Dale Farm has recorded strong results for the financial year ending March 2024

“Through our strategy – a focus on research and development and investing in the strongest areas of our business – we are growing, and these results show that strategy is working. We have developed a high-performance culture at Dale Farm where our team members across the business are stepping up to the challenge, using their creativity and diligence to ensure we are the best that we can be.

“Our ambition is to lead the sector, not just in Northern Ireland but across Europe. Our £70m investment in our cheddar processing facility at Dunmanbridge will ensure we remain at the cutting edge of innovation and build on our reputation for quality, consistency and sustainability.”

Fred Allen, chairman, Dale Farm added: “Last year the dairy market experienced volatility, and inflation continues to affect input costs for producers. Against this backdrop, over the past year we were still in a position to pay a competitive milk price, with the average price paid totalling 35.2p per litre in 2023/24.