Diamond Dance was founded in 2003 by my mother, Evelyn Watt, and later passed on to one of our top dancers, Paula Leonard, before I took the reins in 2017.

Dancing has always been a part of my life. I grew up dancing alongside my mum, who has been my biggest inspiration. I’m incredibly proud to carry on her legacy and continue the work she started.

I trained in London with the IDTA Dance Association and I’m a qualified dance and fitness instructor, as well as a reformer and mat pilates instructor. Over the years, I’ve gained invaluable experience dancing with my mother and working alongside Paula. I’ve always been eager to learn and share that knowledge with both my dancers and coaches.

At Diamond Dance Studio, we’re all about combining fun and fitness through the joy of dance. Located in Stranmillis Primary School, we have a lot of students from the school, and many of their friends join after hearing about the fun we have.

Our growth has been natural, and I’m incredibly proud that our success has come mostly through word of mouth. To me, that’s the highest compliment we can receive.

Currently, we’re at full capacity, which is fantastic, though we do have a waiting list in case any spaces open up.

I’m fortunate to have two amazing dance coaches, Naomi Ferris and Louise Donnelly, who have played a huge role in shaping Diamond Dance into what it is today. We’re a small but dedicated team, and together, we create a fun, supportive and comfortable environment where the kids can grow and thrive.

We offer a variety of dance styles including Jazz, Lyrical, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Commercial, and Tap for students from P3 to upper sixth. Each coach choreographs routines for their dancers to perform in our annual end-of-year show. This event is a highlight of our calendar, eagerly anticipated by dancers, families, and friends alike, giving everyone a chance to celebrate all their hard work.

While technique is important, our focus is on helping dancers improve their skills, build confidence, and, most importantly, have fun. We pride ourselves on providing a relaxed, non-competitive atmosphere where dancers can explore different styles and express themselves creatively in a safe and supportive environment.

Although we offer the option of participating in a competition each spring, it’s completely up to each dancer whether they wish to audition.

The joy that we bring to every dancer who walks through our doors is what keeps us going, the end of year show is a big highlight for us and the amount of compliments we receive on a daily basis is so heart-warming.

As we look to the future, we’re excited to keep dancing towards even more opportunities for growth, fun, and friendship.

At Diamond Dance, we’re all about keeping the rhythm of our community strong and ensuring every dancer finds their perfect step..no matter how big or how small!

