In April, PlotBox was also ranked in the top 10 UK’s Best Workplaces having achieved its Great Place to Work certification for the third year running in February.

Leona McAllister, PlotBox chief commercial officer, said: “I am absolutely delighted that PlotBox has been recognised as a 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work (medium business) for the second year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so proud of the culture of support and inclusivity here at PlotBox, and the feedback we have received from our team continues to validate our efforts to build a remarkable organisation together where everyone can thrive and excel.”

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, explained: “We’re delighted to announce our 2023 collection of the Best Workplaces for Women for the sixth consecutive year. This list celebrates the workplaces that are not just providing a great work environment for all, but are ensuring they’re creating a positive and supportive environment for women too.

“Each of the companies on our list have been commended by their own female employees who have anonymously told us their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities.

“Ensuring people aren’t discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work is all about. It is fantastic to once again

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad