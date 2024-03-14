Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founder of GH Décor, a decorating company in Antrim, has been honoured with the prestigious Dulux Connect Project Award for his exceptional work on the £16 million refurbishment of the historic Slieve Donard Hotel.

This esteemed UK wide accolade recognises Gerald Hughes’s outstanding contribution to the field of decoration and design, solidifying his position as one of the most sought after decorators across the UK and Ireland.

Gerald established his business 30 years ago, after taking an opportunity presented by McGreevy Construction to undertake solo painting work. Since then, GH Décor has experienced remarkable growth, particularly in recent years with the undertaking of large scale commercial work including hotels. All this fuelled by Gerald’s dedication to quality and attention to detail.

Gerald’s impressive portfolio includes projects for renowned establishments such as Tesco, Bob and Berts, Ten Square in Belfast and the Hilton Hotel Group.

To celebrate Gerald’s remarkable achievement and to commend his ongoing success, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper hosted a special reception in Antrim Civic Centre for Gerald and his team.

The Mayor, said: “I am extremely proud as Mayor and on behalf of the local community, to congratulate Gerald on his tremendous achievements to date. It is fantastic news for the Borough that a local man from Antrim has won this UK wide award and it is testament to Gerald and his team’s commitment to delivering exceptional results on every project.”

