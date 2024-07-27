Set up in 2004, Dunmurry Dental Practice has grown from strength to strength to what is now a multi-award winning six surgery general practice

The practice has grown from strength to strength to what is now a multi-award winning six surgery general practice delivering dental care to their patients.Philip explained: “After two decades navigating the business of dentistry we like to thank the hard work of our dedicated staff members, our dependable suppliers and of course our loyal patients who have entrusted us with their smiles.“We recently took time out to celebrate this milestone with our staff and patients.”