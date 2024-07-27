Northern Ireland dental practice celebrates 20 years of smiles
Northern Ireland dental practice is marking two decades of making the community smile.
Dunmurry Dental Practice was originally set up 20 years ago by principal dentist and owner Philip McLorinan with managerial support from his wife Debbie McLorinan.
The practice has grown from strength to strength to what is now a multi-award winning six surgery general practice delivering dental care to their patients.Philip explained: “After two decades navigating the business of dentistry we like to thank the hard work of our dedicated staff members, our dependable suppliers and of course our loyal patients who have entrusted us with their smiles.“We recently took time out to celebrate this milestone with our staff and patients.”
