South Bank Square drops apartment plan at the former Fanum House building in favour of student accommodation block with 610 bedrooms, a café, residents lounge, fitness suite, business hub and landscaped roof terraces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland property development company South Bank Square has revealed plans for a £55 million investment in purpose built managed student accommodation on a prime Belfast city centre site.

The proposed development, which will be known as The Grattan, will be situated at the site of the former Fanum House building on Great Victoria Street. The development will comprise of a modern purpose-built student accommodation building with 610 bedrooms in addition to a range of on-site amenities including a café, residents lounge, fitness suite, business hub and landscaped roof terraces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Bank Square has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Belfast City Council, kick-starting the pre-application process for The Grattan.

Northern Ireland property development company South Bank Square has revealed plans for a £55 million investment in purpose built managed student accommodation on a prime Belfast city centre site. The proposed development, which will be known as The Grattan, will be situated at the site of the former Fanum House building on Great Victoria Street. The development will comprise of a modern purpose-built student accommodation building with 610 bedrooms in addition to a range of on-site amenities including a café, residents lounge, fitness suite, business hub and landscaped roof terraces

Martin Mallon, managing director of South Bank Square, said: “Our exciting new proposals for The Grattan represent a major investment in Belfast, and an opportunity to regenerate this part of what was once known as the ‘Golden Mile’. The local stakeholders have recently made significant improvements to the streetscape of the area, and we aim to build on those improvements through this pivotal development of a prime gateway site on the southern edge of the City Centre. The site is ideally located close to the new transport hub and within easy walking distance of both Belfast City Centre and the Queens Quarter.

“We acknowledge the vibrancy that has been created by new student developments in other parts of the city and we strongly believe that our new proposals will bring renewed energy and creativity to this particular area. This part of Great Victoria Street has long been neglected and we believe that our development will be a major catalyst for the wider regeneration of the area.

“With the PAN now submitted, we will reveal further details about our consultation process in the coming weeks and we look forward to engaging with all the local stakeholders.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad