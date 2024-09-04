Northern Ireland drinks company dominates 2024 vodka & gin competitions with top awards
Ukiyo Spirits, owned by Belfast-based Kirker Greer Spirits, is celebrating another award-winning year as its Ukiyo Japanese Rice Vodka secures five prestigious distinctions, while its Ukiyo Japanese Yuzu Gin earns an esteemed ‘Gin of the Year’ title.
Ukiyo Japanese Rice Vodka has been awarded the prestigious ‘Master Medal’* in the Ultra-Premium Spirits category and the coveted ‘Taste Master’ in the overall Vodka Category at the 2024 Spirits Business Vodka Masters – making it the overall Vodka Master winner and the competition’s top vodka of 2024.
This latest accolade comes on the back of Ukiyo Japanese Rice Vodka winning Gold in both the 2023 and 2024 London Spirits Competition, the 2024 Spirits Business Asian Spirit Masters and the 2024 IWSC Awards.
Ukiyo Japanese Spirits is also seeing success across its gin portfolio, with its Ukiyo Japanese Yuzu Gin winning Gold and being named 'Gin of the Year' in the 2024 London Spirits Competition.
The brand’s Ukiyo Tokyo Dry Gin was awarded Gold in the 2024 Spirits Business Asian Spirit Masters and a Silver in the 2024 London Spirits Competition (the brand’s Ukiyo Japanese Blossom Gin also received Silver in the 2024 London Spirits Competition).
Richard Ryan, co-founder, Drinksology Kirker Greer, said: "We are incredibly proud of the recognition our Ukiyo Japanese Spirits are receiving on the global stage – reinforcing that they stand among the very best in the world of spirits. These awards reflect our commitment to crafting exceptional modern-appeal spirits that celebrate the exquisite tastes, aromas and distilling techniques of Japan.”
Ukiyo Japanese Spirits’ range includes Ukiyo Tokyo Dry Gin (classic dry gin), Ukiyo Japanese Blossom Gin (floral dry gin) and Ukiyo Japanese Yuzu Gin (citrus dry gin) and Ukiyo Japanese Rice Vodka.
Each is bottled in Ukiyo’s iconic two–colour graduated bottle, which offers a stylish and uniquely Japanese aesthetic that reflects the nature of Ukiyo’s home by mirroring the mountains and oceans of Japan.
