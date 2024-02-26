Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirker Greer Spirits, part of the DKG Group in Belfast, is expanding into the Singaporean market in support of its global growth plans.

Partnering with The First Pour, a leading distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Kirker Greer Spirits is introducing its portfolio of premium brands to the discerning consumers and world-class bartenders of Singapore from early spring.

Recognised as a key strategic market, Singapore plays a pivotal role in Kirker Greer's growth plans as a gateway to Asia-Pacific. This move aligns with the company’s mission to reach new audiences and create a lasting impact in the spirits industry through premium innovation and experiences.

"This collaboration, which marks an exciting step forward, signifies a strategic alliance that promises to elevate the presence of Kirker Greer Spirits in Singapore's dynamic and ever-growing beverage landscape,” explained Ryan McFarland, chief strategy & commercial officer at DKG.

"We believe we've found the perfect partner in Derrick Quek and the team at The First Pour and look forward to getting our brands in the hands of some of the best bartenders on the planet in the coming months, and engaging a whole new group of consumers."

Derrick Quek, founder of The First Pour, added: “We’re very pleased to work with Kirker Greer and their world-class range of spirits. Kirker Greer Spirits and the wider DKG Group have a range of capabilities that we believe will add a fresh spin to the spirits experience in Singapore and Southeast Asia.”

Dedicated to delivering quality, craftsmanship, and innovation, Kirker Greer Spirits boasts a diverse portfolio that includes Ukiyo Rice Vodka, Ukiyo Tokyo Dry Gin, Ukiyo Blossom Gin, Ukiyo Yuzu Gin, Born Irish Whiskey, and Kirker Shamrock Whiskey.