Breaking news graphic

The paper’s owner MediaHuis, which also publishes the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said the final edition will be printed this Sunday (December 18).

The decision to cease publication of the Northern Ireland edition comes as the Belgian-media group closes its printing facility in Newry, County Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site will be vacated by the end of 2022.

MediaHuis said it plans to contract work to the Dublin-based Irish Times Group and other third party providers.

The Sunday Independent will continue to be sold in newsagents across Northern Ireland.