Northern Ireland edition of Sunday Independent being axed
The Northern Ireland edition of the Sunday Independent newspapers is being axed just one year after being launched.
The paper’s owner MediaHuis, which also publishes the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said the final edition will be printed this Sunday (December 18).
The decision to cease publication of the Northern Ireland edition comes as the Belgian-media group closes its printing facility in Newry, County Down.
The site will be vacated by the end of 2022.
MediaHuis said it plans to contract work to the Dublin-based Irish Times Group and other third party providers.
-
1
Northern Ireland Protocol: Chamber of Commerce - Invest NI survey finds almost half businesses experiencing challenges due to EU Brexit trade deal
-
2
Northern Ireland Protocol: DUP will not be 'bullied or cajoled' into restoring Stormont insists Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in letter to Secretary of State
The Sunday Independent will continue to be sold in newsagents across Northern Ireland.
MediaHuis added that no redundancies are expected at this stage.