Northern Ireland engineering firm secures major contract with Dublin power plant
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newtownabbey NovoGen Engineering Solutions has secured a £400,000 contract to act as project managers for the construction of a power plant in Kilshane, County Dublin within the Fingal County Council area.
Formed in 2021, NovoGen focuses on providing high value, specialist engineering support services principally within the aerospace and hydrogen technology sectors. It will use its expertise to oversee the build and installation of the 300 MW turbine and generator which will power the plant, including the commissioning and testing stage before it is connected to EirGrid.
Welcoming the company’s success, Economy Minister Conor Murphy, said: “Growing the green economy is a key component of my Economic Vision and I am delighted that NovoGen has secured this contract. NovoGen’s success shows what can be achieved by local enterprise agencies, councils and Invest NI working together to support local businesses.”
NovoGen Engineering’s success comes after the company received support through Invest Northern Ireland’s Ambition to Grow programme, which helps small businesses to create quality jobs and sell innovative products or services outside Northern Ireland.
Karl Conlon, technical director NovoGen Engineering, explained: “This is a significant win for our company and a major export contract for us. Our long-term aim is to use our unique mix of experience, certifications and expertise to become leaders in green economy technologies.
“The support we received through the Ambition to Grow programme was instrumental in enabling us to take on an additional six highly skilled staff and undertake activities to build on existing network connections and increase awareness of our brand in export markets. That, in turn, helped us to secure this contract.”
NovoGen Engineering heard about the Ambition to Grow programme through Invest NI outreach events that took place in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area. It is one of seven companies from the council area that have participated on the programme.
Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest NI, continued: “Invest NI is working in partnership with our local councils to boost economic growth and give small businesses the support they need to grow. This joined-up approach is essential to ensuring that businesses right across Northern Ireland get relevant and timely support.
“The services which NovoGen provides are supporting Northern Ireland’s place as a region of manufacturing excellence and contributing to our economic reputation in terms of green technology solutions. Through the Ambition to Grow programme, we supported NovoGen Engineering with its marketing and business development activities, as well as employing an additional six new staff. This support is helping NovoGen to become a future leader in the renewable energy space.”
Former Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, added: “It is fantastic news that a local company has secured this significant contract in the green energy sector. I am delighted to see that the company has utilised Invest NI’s Ambition to Grow programme alongside other support from the council to contribute to their ongoing growth.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.