Newtownabbey’s Entedi, leading distributor of entertainment technology, has expanded after completing the acquisition of English supplier CP Wave

Northern Ireland entertainment technology distribution specialist Entedi has completed the acquisition of English stage lighting equipment supplier CP Wave.

Thanks to the deal, Entedi, which is headquartered in Newtownabbey, will also expanded with the exclusive distribution partner of professional lighting systems brand Claypaky.

Entedi will begin to distribute Claypaky in the UK and Ireland from October 1 2024.

Entedi managing director Cally Bacchus, said: "CP Wave have been making a very positive impact over the last 18 months, and we are very excited to have them on board to add to our incredible portfolio of top-tier brands."

Paddy Stacey, CP Wave commercial director, explained: "With locations and staff across the UK and Ireland, I can’t wait to show what we can do together with our new colleagues at Entedi."

Northern Ireland entertainment technology distribution specialist Entedi has completed the acquisition of English stage lighting equipment supplier CP Wave. (Image credit: PIxabay)

Headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, Claypaky is part of the ARRI Group. Alessandro Colangelo, sales manager at Claypaky, continued: "Entedi's approach to distribution perfectly aligns with our values at Claypaky, so we are incredibly happy to see them acquire CP Wave."

Entedi's clients use its products in stage, theatre, events, touring, film and TV production, venues, Installations and education.

Business manager Erik Lynas, added: "Adding a tier 1 titan like Claypaky to our offering is just one part of our latest growth strategy, which will see us focus on and strengthen our partnerships with our existing brands.

"As of the September 1, we will cease our partnership with Elation. We will continue to provide service and warranty on any Elation product sold."