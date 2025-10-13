Northern Ireland entrepreneurs launch An Gael Whiskey with global ambitions

Michael Morris of the new An Gael Irish whiskey has experience over 30 years in the industry

​An Gael, a new and innovation-led Irish whiskey venture, has been launched by a group of leading Northern Ireland entrepreneurs including Michael Morris, the most experienced, respected and successful marketer of the golden spirit.

Belfast-based Michael, long a driving force in the growth of what has become the most dynamic sector in alcoholic drinks here, is behind the creation of An Gael blended whiskey. He also plans to launch a single malt soon.

The new business will initially focus on blending, bottling, branding and marketing the best whiskeys, an approach that revives one of Ireland’s greatest whiskey traditions. In the past, many bars and other hospitality outlets across the island blended and bottled whiskey for their own customers.

A major influence on the development of several of the latest whiskeys here and in the Republic of Ireland, Michael decided to use his vast knowledge of and experience of over 30 years at the forefront of whiskey distilling industry to create his own distinctive An Gael brands.

“Creating my own whiskey was something I’ve always wanted to do,” Michael says.

“Indeed, I’ve been thinking about producing my own whiskey for many years. After three decades in whiskey distilling, blending, branding and especially global marketing, I reckon that I know all there is to know about an industry I am passionate about. I believe that I’ve certainly earned the right to harness my knowledge and contacts to create my own whiskey business,” he adds.

He’s travelled the world in pursuit of sales in marketing roles for a number of whiskey distillers, including several of the leading brands, and covering both blends and single malts.

Michael traces the start of the An Gael story back to 2020 and to a late night discussion on a trade mission over “a dram or two” in a bar with two business friends.

He continues: “Successful entrepreneurs Brano Pajer and Rory O Donnell, good and long-time friends of mine, were intrigued by the ever-increasing global success of the Irish whiskey industry, as the fastest moving spirit category in the world, and talked to me about the explosion of distilleries and brands across the island of Ireland.

“We shared an interest in the future development of the industry that we were all keen to see the further growth especially in Northern Ireland,” he says.

Brano and Rory, he describes as “independent and unafraid businessmen with a clear vision as to what success might look like in a fiercely competitive space”.

“The idea of an independent Irish whiskey company that could bond and bottle product from the finest sources of the spirit on the island took its first steps with nimble being the watchword as the business plan took shape after that late night session,” he explains.

Inventory was acquired with patience and perseverance and an eye for the finest casks being at the centre of the plan. A signature blended whiskey was at the heart of the story and older mature casks of single malt and pot still, which is unique to Ireland, were added in time.

The enterprising trio had a plan and have been building up their asset base to create strong foundations for the venture. Other potential funders have pledged support.

The missing link, however, was the brand name that would encapsulate the ethos of the company yet to be formed, and, of course, the timing which would be all important in “catching the wave”.

“The Irish words An Gael became the name for both the fledgling company and the brand, with 2025/26 the start date for the company as fate and the stars aligned perfectly.

“An Gael was a name carefully chosen by us, as it perfectly captured the culture of a people and a place that would make no apologies as a brand in terms of what it represents – everything that’s good about being Irish, with a nod to the ancient people who went before us, who lived on a tiny island at the edge of the world and spread their wings through the centuries to the far corners of the globe,” adds Michael.

An Gael - Spirit of the Celts is the Signature Irish Whiskey Blend from An Gael Whiskey Company.

Blended under Michel’s expert supervision, it’s “a classic Irish blended whiskey that has been triple distilled in the time-honoured way in copper pot stills on the Island of Ireland and matured for a minimum of three years in American ex-Bourbon casks.”

“This ‘Water of Life’ or Uisce Beatha as referred to in the Irish language is a classic of its kind. It’s bottled at 40% ABV (80 Proof).”

