Northern Ireland EV charge point operators (CPO), Weev, has been selected as a delivery partner to provide EV chargers in a Shared Island initiative worth up to €21.5 million.

The scheme supports the roll out of publicly accessible EV charging points across 227 community sports clubs on the island of Ireland, to drive the adoption of electric vehicles.

The Shared Island Sports Club EV Charging Scheme aims to install a comprehensive network of publicly accessible chargers that are reliable and convenient for all drivers throughout Ireland. Sports clubs, eligible for funding will receive a grant from the Irish government’s Shared Island Fund to cover the cost of installing new EV charging points. Eligible clubs range from GAA, rugby and football clubs to golf clubs in local towns, rural communities and city suburbs.

48 eligible clubs in Northern Ireland and 179 clubs in the Republic of Ireland have been approved to access the €21.5 million scheme. Clubs will receive funding to install a rapid (50kW) or ultra rapid (100kW) charger at their local club grounds for public use.

The scheme comes as part of a wider drive in investment from the Irish Government to expand EV infrastructure on the Island.

Former Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, has previously remarked that it is a “welcome boost to providing charging infrastructure for destination and local charging opportunities in rural areas and in cities where EV owners may not have access to home charging.”

Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien said: “This is an important step in making EV charging more accessible in community settings and supporting the transition to cleaner transport. It demonstrates how the Shared Island initiative is supporting practical, community-led climate action.

“This scheme brings real, practical benefits to communities across the island, while supporting our broader climate goals. By making EV charging available in everyday destinations like sports clubs, we’re helping to make EVs more viable and visible.”

Thomas O’Hagan, chief commercial officer at Weev added: “Weev looks forward to working with eligible sports clubs throughout Ireland to install new rapid and ultra rapid EV chargers. Sports clubs have a huge affinity within local communities right across the island and are the ideal location for residents and visitors to charge their EVs. Adding an additional asset to these clubs will also help raise much needed revenue that will benefit their club and local community.