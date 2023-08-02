A convenience store and filling station in County Fermanagh has been acquired by the owners of a Northern Ireland fuel delivery enterprise, helping to expand the family business portfolio and secure the future of its third generation of entrepreneur.

Clabby filling station in Fivemiletown has been acquired by Andrea and Nigel Robinson, owners of Robinson Fuels, following a six-figure investment supported by Ulster Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the service station went on the market last year, Andrea and Nigel, said it presented a unique opportunity to expand the family business portfolio as well as the future of their A-Level student son Adam who is studying with the view to take on the new venture.

Ulster Bank business development manager Peter O'Hara pictured with Adam, Nigel and Andrea Robinson

“It’s a great addition and there’s real synergy between the two businesses given our decade plus experience in agricultural and home heating fuels,” Nigel explained.

“We’re able to apply that experience to the forecourt and utilise our industry knowledge to bring petrol, diesel and, eventually, home heating oil to the service station at the same competitive rates we offer through Robinson Fuels.”

Andrea continued: “This is a very rural community and a lot of locals rely on this service, so we’re pleased to continue delivering for the area and we have plans to build upon this initial investment with new offerings and refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Adam is a real asset. He was employed here by the previous owners and has an understanding of the needs of the business and the community. He’s shown great appetite to take on more duties and is hoping to study business management after his A Levels.

Ulster Bank business development manager Peter O'Hara (centre) pictured with business owners Nigel and Andrea Robinson

“His grandfather and uncles all owned and managed convenience businesses in the Fermanagh area, so he’s eager to continue the family’s entrepreneurial legacy.”

Independently owned under the Nearby convenience store format, Clabby filling station offers a range of products and services, including a hot food deli, locally sourced fresh produce and an integrated post office service. It operates three active fuels pumps with plans to add a fourth for home heating oil.