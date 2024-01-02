Northern Ireland family firm celebrates 85th year with increased turnover of £11.8million following record US exports
Significant investment in new jobs, infrastructure and technology has secured an increased turnover of over £11million for Ulster Carpets Ltd in the 2022/23 financial year.
Marking its 85th anniversary, the fourth-generation family-owned and run company has demonstrated renewed positivity through a major redevelopment plan at its Portadown headquarters that has created nearly 50 jobs in the last 12 months to meet increasing demand.
Across the Ulster Carpets Group, a £3million investment in new technology at wool processing company, Ulster Yarns, has created 30 new jobs in Yorkshire.
In June 2023, the Ulster Group continued its mergers and acquisitions strategy with the acquisition of iconic British flooring brand, Alternative Flooring. The purchase was fully funded from Ulster’s own cash reserves and further diversifies the group within the flooring sector.
Record turnover in the US contract market was offset by the prevailing difficulties associated with Covid, global energy costs, inflation and the cost of living crisis, leading to similar levels of underlying operating profit to the previous year, excluding the sale of land.
The latest accounts show that turnover has increased by over £11.8million to £79.9million, with the gross margin reducing from 41% to 38%. After taxation, the group has reported a £2.7million profit.
In his chairman’s statement, Dr John Wilson, expressed optimism following the record success in the competitive US market, new projects secured in the UK and European markets and strong results and a positive outlook for Ulster Carpets Group companies Roger Oates Design and Danfloor.
He said: “The year under review marked the first full year’s trading in the absence of any Covid-related Government support policies. While the pandemic is now over, there is still a persistent tail of disruption which is taking time to fully settle down. Taking those two points into consideration it was pleasing to see that operating profits have remained steady.
"Global energy costs and suboptimal productivity have put pressure on margins but we expect that with increasing numbers of high speed looms productivity and margins will improve.
"Rebuilding capacity at our headquarters in Portadown continues, with a committed investment programme. As intimated in last year’s accounts, it will be into 2024 before the full benefits of this will be realised.”
Investment in the main manufacturing site in Portadown will result in a complete renewal of most of the infrastructure and buildings alongside the addition of the latest automated technologies.
Established in 1938 in Portadown by George Walter Wilson, this year marks the 85th anniversary of Ulster Carpets. Still owned by the founder’s family, its core business remains headquartered in Portadown, from where the business has grown to become the premier supplier of Axminster and Wilton carpets to the residential, hospitality, marine and casino sectors across the world, with offices in London, Paris, and across the USA.
In 2022, Ulster Carpets was granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The wider group employs over 700 people, and, in addition to the core business, incorporates carpet manufacturers, Ulster North East; technical textile machinery manufacturer, Griffith Textile Machines; wool processing and dyeing company, Ulster Yarns; fully sustainable underlay manufacturer, Axfelt; specialist commercial carpet manufacturer, Danfloor; the luxury interiors brand, Roger Oates Design; sustainable furniture and materials producer, Solidwool; and iconic British flooring brand, Alternative Flooring.