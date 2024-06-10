Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founded by two brothers in 2008, The Ringland Group’s also revealed plans for a new Flint Hotel proposed for the city’s Cathedral Quarter

Northern Ireland hospitality company The Ringland Group has embarked on a fresh investment plan to extend its reach across Belfast.

The hospitality firm behind some of Belfast’s most successful operations including two hotels the Flint and The 1852 and bar restaurants Town Square and Southside Social, plans to redevelop the Amelia Hall in Howard Street and create a new Flint Hotel in the city’s Cathedral Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Group’s £11.5 million Amelia Hall project is transforming two ground level units (square footage here) adjacent to the existing Flint Hotel on Howard Street in the city centre. The Italian themed project which is due to open before Christmas this year will include a restaurant, café, beer hall and cocktail bar. The new operation will also feature a pizzeria and bakery.

Northern Ireland hospitality company The Ringland Group has embarked on a fresh investment plan to extend its reach across Belfast. Pictured are Thomas Camblin, Peter Ringland and Ben Ringland outside Amelia Hall

Founded by brothers Peter and Ben Ringland in 2008, the brothers say they are committed to the Linen Quarter.

“We believe in the city centre’s potential and are investing heavily here and in the Cathedral Quarter,” explained Peter Ringland.

“Belfast has found its feet and has rapidly built a reputation for quality accommodation, food and entertainment as well as an excellent conference city. We want to help revive the city’s fortunes and with the collaboration of other like-minded hospitality professionals, are confident that the future is very bright.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company began in 2008 when the brothers started a small AirBnB business. Following its success, they soon extended their reach into the food and beverage sector with the acquisition of what is now the 1852 Hotel in Botanic Avenue. Since then, the Group has gone from strength to strength, opening The Flint Hotel in Belfast city centre in 2018. The Group now employs 80 people, with plans to continue to grow their staff numbers.

The Ringland Group is known for innovation, attracting major attention following the opening of Southside Social in 2022, introducing a Chinese takeaway, the Lucky Duck, inside the venue, introducing a unique offering to the city.

“What started as a small Air BnB business has become something bigger than we ever could have imagined. We are delighted to continue our journey in growing the Group with the opening of the unique Amelia Hall later this year. We have invested a lot of time into planning, innovation and curating the concept behind each of our businesses in order to offer something different that can make a long-standing contribution to the NI hospitality industry,” he added.