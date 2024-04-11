Northern Ireland family-owned healthcare operator to open two new children’s residential homes

Ann’s Group has launched a new service Childrens Care Ireland which will provide specialist care and support to young people and create jobs
By Claire Cartmill
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:51 BST
Northern Ireland family-owned healthcare operator Ann’s Group has announced the launch of a new service, Childrens Care Ireland, which will see the opening of two new children’s residential homes and the creation of 25 new jobs.

The new centres in counties Monaghan and Louth will provide specialist care and support to young people between the ages of 13 – 17 and the company has ambitious plans for further expansion of the service. In the development of this new service, jobs are being recruited across a host of specialisms including social care workers, social care leaders and deputy managers.

The service has been established to meet the ever-increasing demand for residential placements for children and young people. Tusla, The Child and Family Agency cites that since 2015 there has been a 61% increase in the number of children and young people seeking residential placements.

Patrick McQuade and Sarah McQuillan from The Ann’s Group are pictured as the leading family-owned healthcare operator announces the launch of a new service, Childrens Care Ireland, which will see the opening of two new children’s residential homes and the creation of 25 new jobs

Childrens Care Ireland aims to increase capacity for residential places whilst delivering the highest quality care and support for children and young people that The Ann’s Group is renowned for across its extensive operations.

Sarah McQuillan, director of Childrens Care Ireland, said: “Through tailored care programs provided in small family style homes we will provide children and young people in our care with safety and security in a homely environment where they can thrive and reach their full potential. Our highly trained care teams and specialist clinicians will guide our young people through recovery to resilience and brighter futures.

"We are delighted to have engaged with Cornell University who have pioneered ground-breaking therapeutic approaches to trauma-informed care and all our staff will receive ongoing training and support in this framework of care delivery.”

Childrens Care Ireland is part of The Ann’s Group which was initially established as a Domiciliary care agency in 1994. Run by the McQuade family the company has grown to become the largest healthcare provider in Northern Ireland with over 3,000 staff across its care home, home care and nursing agency divisions. Ann’s has enjoyed a longstanding reputation for the delivery of quality care and has a history of retaining and developing their staff.

