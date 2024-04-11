Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland family-owned healthcare operator Ann’s Group has announced the launch of a new service, Childrens Care Ireland, which will see the opening of two new children’s residential homes and the creation of 25 new jobs.

The new centres in counties Monaghan and Louth will provide specialist care and support to young people between the ages of 13 – 17 and the company has ambitious plans for further expansion of the service. In the development of this new service, jobs are being recruited across a host of specialisms including social care workers, social care leaders and deputy managers.

The service has been established to meet the ever-increasing demand for residential placements for children and young people. Tusla, The Child and Family Agency cites that since 2015 there has been a 61% increase in the number of children and young people seeking residential placements.

Patrick McQuade and Sarah McQuillan from The Ann's Group

Childrens Care Ireland aims to increase capacity for residential places whilst delivering the highest quality care and support for children and young people that The Ann’s Group is renowned for across its extensive operations.

Sarah McQuillan, director of Childrens Care Ireland, said: “Through tailored care programs provided in small family style homes we will provide children and young people in our care with safety and security in a homely environment where they can thrive and reach their full potential. Our highly trained care teams and specialist clinicians will guide our young people through recovery to resilience and brighter futures.

"We are delighted to have engaged with Cornell University who have pioneered ground-breaking therapeutic approaches to trauma-informed care and all our staff will receive ongoing training and support in this framework of care delivery.”

