Brenda Giffen, owner of ‘The Secret Melts’ was one of six winners to gain a tweet and tagged post by the former Dragons Den to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers

A County Antrim small business has received a boost from retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Last week, Brenda Giffen, owner of The Secret Melts sent details of her business to the former Dragons Den star and was one of six winners to gain a tweet and tagged post by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers. The initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now supports small businesses across the UK.

On hearing the news, Crumlin resident and owner of ‘The Secret Melts’ Brenda Giffen, said: “I’ve only been in business a few years and I still work out of my garden shed. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s not easy trying to raise our profile, and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do.

“Running a small business is not easy and to get this sort of recognition from someone as successful as Theo is a real boost.”

Business and retail entrepreneur, and self-confessed shopkeeper Theo re‐posted The Secret Melts message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, they are also profiled on the #SBS ‘Small Business Sunday’ website.

Small business champion Theo Paphitis, posted: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish ‘The Secret Melts’ every success.”