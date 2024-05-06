Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballymena-based supermarket, Robinsons has invested £4million in a shop refit and extension which sees the Nisa Extra more than double in size, with support from Danske Bank.

Having served the local community from the Cullybackey Road site since 1985, Robinsons has completed a significant refurbishment, growing its footprint from 11,000sq ft to a 26,000sq ft store, and increased staff numbers from 65 to 85 employees.

With growing customer demands and innovation at the forefront, Robinsons’ multi-million pound extension has allowed the supermarket to develop a manufacturing kitchen onsite to further bolster the delicatessen, food-to-go and take-home product ranges, invest in state-of-the-art equipment for the deli, install self-service tills, as well as Pay @ Pump technology for the fuel station.

Placing a huge focus on user experience, Robinsons has consciously made improvements to the store with its customers in mind such as widening the aisles and increasing the car parking spaces, creating a brighter, more modern building with contemporary fixtures and fittings and easier access. Since the investment, there has been a noticeable increase in shopper footfall with basket spend increasing and an overall sales rise of +25% and climbing.

To assist with the supermarket’s ambitious plans, the business availed of financial support from Danske Bank, which has been used to extend the shop’s total footprint, invest in new technology and equipment and improve the overall shopper experience.

Finlay Robinson, owner of Robinsons Nisa Extra, said: “We have been serving the local community for many decades and have banked with Danske Bank throughout our whole business journey. Having been through many challenging times as a retail business – like Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis – it is reassuring to know we have the security of Danske Bank to support our business needs and changeable plans.

“The support we have received from Danske Bank’s business banking team has allowed us to bring this long-planned refurbishment to life and offer a better service to our customers. As with any large investment, plans often change throughout the process but Danske Bank has been a stable support for both our day-to-day and future business investment plans.”