WF Risk Group has experienced significant growth in recent years, most recently in the Republic of Ireland with the expansion of Kennett Ireland and it’s new director appointments. This latest strategic move marks another significant milestone in the Group’s journey towards expanding its market presence and enhancing its portfolio of services.

Compass is a Dublin based insurance brokerage, that prides itself on client centric values and is led by John Mollohan. With over 25 years’ experience within the insurance broking industry, John has specialist expertise in a wide variety of sectors including property, hospitality and leisure and professional indemnity.

Richard Willis, managing director, WF Risk Group, said: “John joins us with extensive insurance broking experience, having established Compass in 2011. We are delighted to work with John, combining our strengths and expertise to continue to deliver expert advice to our valued Compass clients.

“Over the years the source of our growth has been both organic and through the acquisition of like-minded companies, such as Compass.

“We look forward to the new synergies and opportunities that this most recent acquisition will create across the Group as a whole.”

John Mollohan, director, Compass Insurance Brokers, added: “Compass is excited to be part of the WF Risk Group, who are equally committed to delivering client focused solutions. We are really looking forward to working with Richard and the team on the next phase of our journey.

“Our complementary strengths and shared values are well matched, and this acquisition promises increased value and enhanced services for our clients.”

Following the recent appointments in the Republic of Ireland, the Group has developed a robust and respected leadership team. With over 150 members of staff, across various offices in the UK and Republic of Ireland including Belfast, London, Hull, Leeds, and Dublin, the Group provide services across Insurance, Risk Management, Wealth Management, HR Consultancy and Employee Benefits.