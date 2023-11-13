The strategy, which coincides with McKeever Hotel Group’s 30th anniversary, aims to increase turnover to £60million over the next three years with further acquisitions and hotel management contracts

McKeever Hotel Group, the Antrim-based family business, has revealed its strategic three-year plan which includes the growth of its operation on an all-island basis and across its existing hotels in Northern Ireland and Donegal.

The ambitious strategy, which coincides with the group’s 30th anniversary, aims to increase turnover to £60million though the next three years, with further acquisitions and hotel management contracts included in the growth plan.

The strategy is underpinned by McKeever’s recent £3million capital expenditure across its five hotels. This includes a significant refurbishment and upgrade of Dillon’s Hotel in Donegal and further investment in the group’s flagship Dunadry Hotel & Gardens in Antrim.

To deliver on the future-focused strategy, the McKeever Group has also reorganised its board structure and announced a change in its leadership team.

Eugene McKeever, who established the business in 1993 when he bought Corr’s Corner in Newtownabbey, will move from managing director to chair of the group.

Eugene’s son Eddie, who was formerly operations director, has been appointed group managing director, while his sister Bridgene Keeley becomes company secretary and director of governance.

Eugene’s wife Catherine McKeever, with whom he co-founded McKeever Hotels, remains a director and has also been appointed chair of ESG.

Victoria Walton joins the board as director of finance while Martin Toner, who has over 30 years of experience as general manager across the McKeever portfolio, is the new director of people.

“The journey to this important new phase in our development has been both challenging and exciting,” said Eugene, “and I’m so pleased that our travels continue, albeit with a new Captain in place.

“The impact of Covid was immense for everyone but we embraced the change and used it as a period of reflection, learning and consolidation. We remained loyal to our staff, our suppliers and our customers and have emerged stronger than ever with a clear focus and a results-driven strategy which we will achieve under our new leadership structure.”

Central to McKeever’s growth is its commitment to its team, with £250k set aside for investment in the training and development of its 300 strong workforce.

Eddie McKeever believes this is reflected in the group’s ‘We Do More’ culture: “We are only as good as our people - and we have the best. We are already recognised as an employer of choice and we will continue to support and develop our team to ensure our ‘we do more’ ethos is evident though the quality and professionalism of the service we provide.”