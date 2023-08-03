Northern Ireland insurance firm Todd Insurance is delighted to commemorate an impressive milestone – 90 years of unwavering dedication to the industry. Celebrating this remarkable achievement, the company is proud to announce a staggering 40% growth in sales over the past 12 months, marking its most successful trading year in decades. Pictured are Peter Todd, sales director, Chris Havern, Todd's Motor Trade account executive, Matthew Todd, managing director and Valerie Doherty, operations director

A family-run independent insurance provider based in Northern Ireland is commemorating an impressive milestone – 90 years of dedication to the industry.

Through the turbulence of a World War, the atrocities of the Troubles, and a global pandemic, Todd Insurance headquartered in Omagh has emerged as a resilient pillar of trust and reliability.

Celebrating this remarkable achievement, the company is proud to announce a staggering 40% growth in sales over the past 12 months, marking its most successful trading year in decades. The company has also recently opened a new Wales branch and has plans to recruit a further 10 staff by 2024 across all three branches; Omagh, Belfast and Wales.

Established in 1933 by the visionary William Todd senior, the company's roots trace back to a Hire Purchase business that operated from William's garage on the Dublin Road in Omagh. Recognising an opportunity to better serve his clients, William Todd ventured into offering car insurance to his HP customers, laying the foundation for the official launch of Todd Insurance.

Now, in the capable hands of William Todd's two grandsons, Matthew and Peter, and a team of 30 staff, Todd Insurance has evolved over the decades and become a leader in the insurance industry in Northern Ireland and beyond. Services , including motor, business, home and asset protection and more. Todd’s commitment to offering a High Street presence with personalised service, integrity, and adaptability has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner.

As the global insurance landscape continues to evolve, managing director, Matthew Todd, highlights the growing trend of customers seeking more localised, personal insurance solutions.

He said: "We are delighted to celebrate 90 years of success today, and are proud to continue our grandfathers legacy. Over recent years, we have noticed a significant shift in our customer preferences, where people were once drawn to online products, we are finding the opposite is true now and they are deterred by these more simplified 'vanilla products'.

“With so much uncertainty in the world, customers want and need an experience where they can talk to someone either face-to-face or over the phone about their specific insurance requirements and receive tailored solutions that suit their unique needs. Online simply doesn’t fulfil that need.”

Peter Todd, sales director, Todd Insurance, continued: “A great deal of time and effort has been put into the business in recent years to ensure we have the very best team possible, who can advise their clients unbiasedly about the best products on the market to suit their circumstances. We are investing in our team, our service offering and our community, with sponsorships and new charity partnerships which we will be announcing in the coming weeks. The future of Todd’s looks bright and we look forward to serving our local community for many more years to come.”