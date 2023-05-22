A Northern Ireland IT support and logistics company is growing its US exports thanks to an eight-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

Banbridge-headquartered EOS IT Solutions has used the funding to buy new networking and security equipment following a period of sustained growth from its Silicon Valley clients.The family-run company, which already has a customer base which is 90% international, has been steadily growing and increased its turnover by 30% during 2022 due to the expansion in our range of product and service offerings to our existing client base

Brendan McArdle, group finance controller at EOS IT Solutions, said: “After our initial engagement with HSBC UK two years ago, we felt confident to lean on the bank for support as we solidify our overseas growth. HSBC UK understood our requirements for flexibility and designed a solution with our needs in mind. We’re excited to be expanding our presence in the US and look forward to being able to offer our trusted services to new clients.”

Rory Clarke, corporate relationship director at HSBC UK, added: “It is truly exciting to see a family-run business, founded and headquartered in Northern Ireland, develop into a global market leader within the technology and logistics sector. This deal will see EOS IT Solutions cement its place as a major Northern Irish exporter and employer.”

EOS IT Solutions employs250 staff in Northern Ireland and 1,400 internationally.

The business was set up in 2014 by the Strain family, and today operates globally in countries including Australia, Brazil, Japan and India.

HSBC UK serves around 15 million customers across the UK, supported by 26,000 colleagues. HSBC UK offers a complete range of retail banking and wealth management to personal and private banking customers, as well as commercial banking for small to medium businesses and large corporates.

