Backed by HSBC UK, Portadown’s Manfreight is set to launch the 50,000 sq ft chilled storage facility at Belfast Harbour

A Northern Ireland family-run logistics company is set to open a £14million chill storage warehouse in Belfast after receiving a seven-figure funding package.

Backed by HSBC UK, Manfreight, based in Portadown, which specialises in temperature-controlled transportation and distribution in the agri-food and FMCG industries, is set to launch the 50,000 sq ft chilled storage facility at Belfast Harbour.

The facility is the first purpose-built warehouse to be constructed in Northern Ireland in more than 25 years. Its location is also close to essential transport infrastructures and the major Belfast Ferry Terminals, which will help to reduce overall food miles.

The new facility, which will employ 30 people across the warehouse operations team, has also been sustainably built to BREEAM Excellence Standards and will be powered by 1890 rooftop solar panels.

Chris Slowey, managing director at Manfreight, said: "HSBC UK’s funding has aided us to construct a best-in-class facility, ensuring Manfreight’s continued success for another 50 years. Our new warehouse will be vital in driving growth and building stronger partnerships with our key customers."